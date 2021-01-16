Fragile fractures occur in any bone after a fall or trip from a standing height or less, that results in broken bones. Elderly people are more likely to fall prey to such conditions during winters as they tend to wake up multiple times in the night to urinate. Due to their weak muscles and bones, they are more likely to suffer from fragile fractures just from a mere fall. Also Read - 5 expert-approved exercises to fight the effects of aging

Causes Of Fragile Fractures

According to NCBI, almost 125 million people suffer from Osteoporosis in Europe, India, Japan and the USA. Globally, 1 in 3 women, and 1 in 5 men suffer from fragility fractures that result in hospitalization. This condition is the major risk factor for fragile fractures, but other reasons can also be depicted such as poor muscle strength or muscle spasm. Also Read - Vegans at higher risk of bone fractures: Here’s how to boost your calcium intake

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis or “Porous Bones” is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone mineral, resulting in weak and fragile bones which are more likely to fracture with a mere fall. Porous bones are more likely to occur at hips, spine, or wrist. The risk of osteoporosis increases with age and can lead to fragile fractures, causing permanent disability. The reasons for the condition may vary, such as hormonal disorders, blood or bone marrow disorders, autoimmune disorders, etc. Also Read - Expert Speak: Chronic diseases are crippling senior citizens in India

Muscle Spasm

The involuntary movement of one or more than one muscle at a time leads to a muscle spasm also called ‘twitch’. The main reason for muscle spasms can be fatigue muscles, overused muscles, stress, or anxiety. It is most likely to happen in elderly people who are suffering from nerve disorders. Symptoms include pain in the neck, back and head, muscle weakness, skin numbness, etc.

How Can You Prevent Fragile Fractures?

The above-mentioned conditions should be taken care of on regular basis to avoid minimal falls or fragile fractures in the elderly. Medications and regular exercises should be continued in the winters. A few preventions to keep in mind to avoid the risk of minimal fall are:

Place Handles/ Holders

It would be easy to hold a handle and walk to the bathroom or the staircase safely. So, put a hand railing that will enable you to walk to the washroom, or up & down the stairs

Comfortable And Slip-Free Footwear

Elderly people should wear comfortable, slip-free footwear with cushioned sole and should avoid wearing normal slippers

Clutter-Free Ground

The carpets and rugs need to be tucked properly to the ground, this will reduce chances of tripping

Attached Washroom/ Use Urine Pot

During winters, the elderly tend to wake up frequently at night to urinate. In that case, the beds should be kept near the bathroom, or the elderly should be encouraged to use urine pots

Do Not Drink Too Much Water

Avoid drinking lots of water during the night, and just before going to bed

Switch On The Light

Keep the night lamp switched on for better exposure of light in the room so that they can easily reach out to the washroom without the risk of getting hurt

Also, people suffering from the above-mentioned conditions should get their osteoporosis levels checked once a year or should go through the “DEXA” test. They should change their lifestyle to avoid the risk of increasing the risk of fractures. They should also practice regular exercises like walking and cycling. Also, they should avoid sitting on the floor. Lastly, the importance of having a balanced diet and ensuring regular checkups cannot be stressed enough.