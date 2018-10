Osteoporosis comes from the words: osteo – bones, porotic – riddled with holes. It is a common disorder characterised by fractures with minimal trauma or force. It is a progressively debilitating skeletal condition associated with decreasing height and stooping posture. Early diagnosis is extremely important as this condition remains painless for a long time. Pain signifies fragility fracture and by that time its too late and the bones become very brittle by then. As per WHO, the prevalence of osteoporosis is more common in women and in developed countries. Dr Dhananjay Gupta, Director, Orthopaedics and Joint Reconstruction and Replacement Surgeon, Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi.shares some quick insights on recognizing the early symptoms of Osteoporosis and what lifestyle modifications to follow for healthy bones:

Early symptoms of osteoporosis

Decreasing height

Weakened grip strength

Weak and brittle nails

Stooping posture

Pain (acute and otherwise) in back

Fragility fractures

Lifestyle modifications for healthy bones

Diet should be rich in calcium and vitamin D. For adults between the ages 20 to 50, 1000 mg of calcium and 600 units of vitamin D should be consumed. Green leafy vegetables and fish are good sources of calcium. Fortified milk and sunlight are good sources of vitamin D. Physical Activity: Weight-bearing exercises such as walking, running and weight training help in making our bones stronger.

Steroids, Anti-Depressants, Anti-seizure drugs and proton pump inhibitors contribute to the weakening of bones. Smoking and Alcohol consumption tends to decrease bone density at a faster rate. While smoking should be completely stopped, alcohol intake should be limited to 2 drinks a week.

Non-modifiable factors for healthy bones

Gender: Women are at a greater risk of developing arthritis because they have less bone tissue than men.

Women are at a greater risk of developing arthritis because they have less bone tissue than men. Body Structure: Thin people and people with a small body frame also have less bone mass to draw from as they age.

Thin people and people with a small body frame also have less bone mass to draw from as they age. Genetics: Osteoporosis runs in families, so genetics do play a strong role.

Pain management for osteoporosis patients