It is more likely to occur in women soon after menopause, because of the sudden decrease in estrogen. © Shutterstock

Osteoporosis is a bone disease wherein, increased bone weakness leads to broken bone i.e. bones become weak and may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing or minor bumps. Bone tissue is constantly being renewed, and new bone replaces old, damaged bone, in this way, the body maintains bone density. In osteoporosis, bone density decreases and the body stops producing as much bone as it did before, resulting into brittle and fragile bones due to low bone tissue loss.

It can affect both males and females, but it is more likely to occur in women soon after menopause, because of the sudden decrease in estrogen, which is the hormone that normally protects against osteoporosis. The condition is also called as “silent disease” because one does not feel feel symptoms of bones getting weaker, and it often remains undetected until after the bearer breaks a bone. It is the most common type of bone disease which increases the risk of fractures, particularly of the hips, spine, and wrists. Common causes leading to osteoporosis include aging, being female, low body weight, low sex hormones or menopause, smoking, and some type of medications. Here Dr Raju Gite, Ortheopedic at SRV Mamata Hospital explains the signs, symptoms and tips to avoid it:

Symptoms

There are often no symptoms or outward signs, and a person may not know they have it until they experience a fracture after a minor incident, such as a fall, or even a cough or sneeze. But once your bones have been weakened by osteoporosis, you may have signs and symptoms that include:

Back pain, caused by a fractured or collapsed vertebra

Loss of height over time

A stooped posture

A bone fracture that occurs much more easily than expected

Though no clear indications, osteoporotic fractures occur in situations where healthy people would not normally break a bone; they are therefore regarded as fragility fractures, and typically occur in the vertebral column, rib, hip and wrist.

Treatment

As prevention is better than cure, good nutrition and regular exercise can essentially help maintaining bone health throughout your life. One can look for following as a preventive lifestyle for osteoporosis:

Protein

Protein is one of the building blocks of bone. Foods such as soy, nuts, legumes, and dairy and eggs help provide the necessary amount of protein to the body.

Body weight

Being underweight or overweight increases the chance of bone loss and fractures in your arm and wrist. Therefore, maintaining an appropriate body weight is good for bones just as it is for overall health.

Calcium

Men should increase their calcium intake as soon as they cross 60 and women after menopause. Pick food items that make a good source of calcium like, Low-fat dairy products, green leafy vegetables, soy products such as tofu, cereals etc. One can even consider calcium supplements, but only if and as prescribed by doctor, as excessive intake of calcium supplements can generate kidney stones.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D from sunlight, improves your body’s ability to absorb calcium and improves bone health in other ways. Again, supplements can help if and as prescribed by doctor.

Exercise

Exercise can help one build strong bones. Prepare an exercise routine by combining strength training, weight-bearing and balance exercises. Strength training helps strengthen muscles and bones in your arms and upper spine, and weight-bearing exercises — such as walking, jogging, running, stair climbing, skipping rope.

For people detected with osteoporosis, primary treatment includes slowing down or preventing the development of osteoporosis. Besides, maintaining a healthy bone mineral density and bone mass through diet and drugs, prevent fractures, and maximize the person’s ability to continue with their daily life. This is done through preventive lifestyle and the use of supplements and some drugs as recommended by doctor.