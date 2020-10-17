Early menopause gives rise to many health conditions in women and osteoporosis is one of them. This happens because menopause causes loss of bone density. But women who experience early menopause have more chances of weak and brittle bones as compared to others who have a late menopause. The risk of osteoporosis in their late 70s goes up by more than 50 per cent if menopause comes before the age of 47 as compared to a risk of 30 per cent in women with late menopause. A 2020 study published in Human Reproduction claims that women who undergo premature menopause are