Can Osteoporosis Occur At A Young Age?

Juvenile osteoporosis is difficult to diagnose. Here are a few early warning signs to detect it, and ways to reduce the risk and manage the condition.

Just like everything else, our bones need love and care too. It is essential to take care of the bones as, with age, they become vulnerable to conditions like osteoporosis. While juggling different responsibilities and pressures in our hectic day-to-day life, people often forget to take care of their bone health.

Osteoporosis is a medical condition that causes the bones to become porous and weak. Though the disease can affect any individual irrespective of gender, it is more common in women than men. As per National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), our bones start losing density at the age of 30 to 40, but lately, even women below 30 have also fallen prey to this condition. Even children and teenagers can develop this condition, known as Juvenile Osteoporosis.

What is Juvenile Osteoporosis?

Juvenile osteoporosis occurs in children between 8 to14 but it can sometimes even develop in younger children during their growth spurts. This condition is serious because it strikes when kids build their bone strength. 90 per cent of bone mass is created by the age of 18 to 20, so losing bone mass during these prime bone-building years can put one at risk for complications like fractures.

Types of Juvenile Osteoporosis

Secondary Osteoporosis is the most common kind of juvenile osteoporosis and usually occurs because of certain health conditions like diabetes, cancer, juvenile arthritis, or lifestyle factors. Specific medical treatments like chemotherapy for cancer or steroids for arthritis can also lead to juvenile osteoporosis.

Idiopathic Osteoporosis: This is a much less common type of juvenile osteoporosis and is more common in boys than girls. Idiopathic osteoporosis usually starts just before puberty. There are chances that the child's bone density may most likely recover during puberty but still not be as normal as when the bone mass peaks as an adult.

Signs and symptoms of juvenile osteoporosis

]The signs and symptoms of juvenile osteoporosis can range from pain in the lower back, hips, ankles, feet, and knees, trouble walking, and fractures in ankles, feet, and legs. Juvenile osteoporosis is hard to define, and because of that, it's difficult to diagnose the condition. Bone density scans are the best way to detect lowered bone density mass early on, but it needs careful interpretation to make a precise diagnosis in children. So doctors usually diagnose juvenile osteoporosis when kids develop signs of a fragile skeleton. This can be determined when a child's bone breaks without a severe fall or any other trauma and the child has a low bone mineral density score.

Listed below are a few early warning signs to detect it:

You may like to read

Receding gums: Receding gums can be one of the earliest signs and relatively common symptoms for many conditions like bone loss. When jaws start losing bones, the gums begin to recede. So it is essential to get gum checked regularly by an expert and get gums screened.

Decreased grip strength: In this phenomenon, linked to low bone density, one experiences more downward force in grip, and there are high chances of falling and suffering from an osteoporotic fracture.

Bone Pain and Cramps: People often ignore chronic muscle pain and cramps, but it can be a well-known early symptom of juvenile osteoporosis.

Fragile Fingernails: Fragile nails signify low bone density or poor bone health. Nail strength is one of the easiest ways to detect this condition at the earliest. If other than activities like gardening, hardcore training exercises, or swimming, one experiences broken nails often, it could be an early symptom of osteoporosis.

Other than these symptoms, low bone density, frequent fractures, and loss of height can also be a few symptoms related to juvenile osteoporosis. Living a healthy, active lifestyle, doing regular exercise, consuming calcium-rich food and essential vitamins and minerals can help reduce the risk. There are several ways to cure or get juvenile osteoporosis treated.

Management is primarily medical, depending on the underlying condition. The primary goals of the management of osteoporosis are prevention of fractures, including vertebral fractures, and scoliosis and improvement in function, mobility, and pain. Depending on the cause, medications like bisphosphonates (Osteofos) anabolic steroids(testosterone, oxandrolone) & Recombinant human growth hormone may be used.

The article is authored by Dr. Shuaib Kausar, Founder & Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, at Total Orthocare, Bangalore.