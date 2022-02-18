- Health A-Z
Just like everything else, our bones need love and care too. It is essential to take care of the bones as, with age, they become vulnerable to conditions like osteoporosis. While juggling different responsibilities and pressures in our hectic day-to-day life, people often forget to take care of their bone health.
Osteoporosis is a medical condition that causes the bones to become porous and weak. Though the disease can affect any individual irrespective of gender, it is more common in women than men. As per National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), our bones start losing density at the age of 30 to 40, but lately, even women below 30 have also fallen prey to this condition. Even children and teenagers can develop this condition, known as Juvenile Osteoporosis.
Juvenile osteoporosis occurs in children between 8 to14 but it can sometimes even develop in younger children during their growth spurts. This condition is serious because it strikes when kids build their bone strength. 90 per cent of bone mass is created by the age of 18 to 20, so losing bone mass during these prime bone-building years can put one at risk for complications like fractures.
Types of Juvenile Osteoporosis
]The signs and symptoms of juvenile osteoporosis can range from pain in the lower back, hips, ankles, feet, and knees, trouble walking, and fractures in ankles, feet, and legs. Juvenile osteoporosis is hard to define, and because of that, it's difficult to diagnose the condition. Bone density scans are the best way to detect lowered bone density mass early on, but it needs careful interpretation to make a precise diagnosis in children. So doctors usually diagnose juvenile osteoporosis when kids develop signs of a fragile skeleton. This can be determined when a child's bone breaks without a severe fall or any other trauma and the child has a low bone mineral density score.
Listed below are a few early warning signs to detect it:
Other than these symptoms, low bone density, frequent fractures, and loss of height can also be a few symptoms related to juvenile osteoporosis. Living a healthy, active lifestyle, doing regular exercise, consuming calcium-rich food and essential vitamins and minerals can help reduce the risk. There are several ways to cure or get juvenile osteoporosis treated.
Management is primarily medical, depending on the underlying condition. The primary goals of the management of osteoporosis are prevention of fractures, including vertebral fractures, and scoliosis and improvement in function, mobility, and pain. Depending on the cause, medications like bisphosphonates (Osteofos) anabolic steroids(testosterone, oxandrolone) & Recombinant human growth hormone may be used.
The article is authored by Dr. Shuaib Kausar, Founder & Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, at Total Orthocare, Bangalore.
