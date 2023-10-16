Osteoporosis Symptoms Can Be Dangerous: Beware These 5 Lifestyle Habits That Could Severely Damage Your Bones, Joints

Beware of these 5 lifestyle habits which could contribute to the poor health of your bones and cause joint stiffness due to Osteoporosis.

Osteoarthritis is a progressive condition that affects the joints over time and causes stiffness, inflammation, and decreased mobility. It affects the tissues around the joint in addition to the joint itself. This condition is predominantly observed in the knees, hips, spine, and hands. Osteoarthritis stands as a prominent cause of disability among musculoskeletal disorders. Given that older people are more likely to develop the condition (about 70% of cases involve people over the age of 55), the global prevalence is expected to increase with ageing populations.

Osteoarthritis normally affects people in their late forties to mid-fifties, although it can also affect younger people, particularly athletes and people who have had joint damage or injuries. It is important to note that about 60% of people with osteoarthritis are female. There are various reasons behind the growing prevalence of arthritis among the elderly. In this article, Dr Vivek Logani, Director -Joint Replacement & Sports Injury Centre, Paras Health, Gurugram, helps us understand what factors can lead to the onset of Osteoporosis in the elderly, and how one can keep their joints safe.

Joint Stiffness and Osteoporosis: Are Your Lifestyle Habits Putting You at Risk?

These 5 lifestyle habits can put your bone health at stake and give rise to the onset of symptoms of Osteoporosis:

Obesity

The important factor significantly raising the frequency of arthritis in the elderly is the worldwide obesity epidemic. Additional strain is put on joints, especially those in the knees, hips, and spine, when a person is overweight. This added pressure hastens the deterioration of the joints, which can cause osteoarthritis or worsen pre-existing joint disorders.

Joint Injuries

Past joint injuries, whether they result from accidents or sports-related activities, can have long-lasting effects on the health of our joints, increasing the risk of developing arthritis later in life. When a joint is hurt, it can result in many different types of injuries like ligament tears, cartilage degradation, or even fractures. Even though these injuries appear to heal over time, structural alterations within the joint are frequently left behind.

Coexisting Health Conditions In Elderly People

Elderly people frequently struggle with several chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune diseases. In addition to increasing the risk of developing arthritis, these comorbid illnesses make managing it more difficult.

Gender Differences

The prevalence of some types of arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis, is higher in women than in men, and hormonal changes, particularly around menopause, are thought to be a factor in this gender discrepancy. The immune system is sometimes impacted by the hormonal changes women experience after menopause, perhaps making them more susceptible to autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

Sedentary Lifestyle

Compared to past generations, many older people now lead more sedentary lifestyles. Lack of exercise can weaken muscles and limit joint flexibility, which increases the risk of arthritis developing or getting worse. In addition, a sedentary lifestyle frequently results in obesity, which is known to increase the risk of developing arthritis, particularly in weight-bearing joints.

The growing incidence of arthritis among the elderly is a multifaceted issue driven by factors such as an ageing population, a sedentary lifestyle, the obesity epidemic, genetics, joint injuries, gender disparities, joint overuse, and coexisting health conditions. Understanding these factors is essential for healthcare providers to develop effective strategies for prevention, early detection, and management of arthritis in the elderly population.

