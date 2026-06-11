Osteoporosis in men under 50: Persistent back pain, stress fracture and other signs of weak bones that could signal a serious problem

Osteoporosis in young men: Yes, you read that right! Weak and fragile bones are no longer an age-old problem. As per doctors, this condition has now become prevalent among young adults as well. Read on to know more.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 11, 2026 8:04 AM IST

Fragile bones, young Men: Why Osteoporosis Is No Longer Just an Older Person's Disease

Osteoporosis is usually thought of as something that happens to women especially after they stop having periods. However, in recent years, we are increasingly seeing low bone density and fragility fractures in younger men as well in our OPD. This is an important shift because osteoporosis in men often remains underdiagnosed and undertreated, despite being linked with significant disability after fractures. Globally, nearly 1 in 7 men above 50 may experience an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime.

What Is Osteoporosis?

The concerning part is that weak bones rarely announce themselves early. Osteoporosis is often called a "silent disease" because many people discover it only after a fracture from a seemingly minor fall or injury. In young men, the first warning signs may include -

Persistent back pain Repeated stress fractures Unexplained height loss Low-trauma wrist or spine fractures, or Delayed recovery after injuries

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Vaibhav Bagaria, Director, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, explained that several lifestyle and medical factors are driving this trend.

"A lot of things can make your bones weak. If you sit around a lot, spend much time staring at screens, and do not go outside in the sun very often, that is not good for your bones. Eating little protein, not having enough calcium and vitamin D, smoking, drinking too much alcohol, trying crazy diets, and eating too much junk food can all hurt osteoporosis I mean, your bone health and make osteoporosis worse because osteoporosis is what happens when your bones get weak. Young men who do not do regular weight-bearing exercise may fail to build or maintain adequate peak bone mass," he said.

Causes of Weak Bones In Men: Tips to Prevent Them

He further highlighted that another important issue is secondary osteoporosis. In men, especially younger men, weak bones are often due to an identifiable cause such as vitamin D deficiency, thyroid disorders, low testosterone, chronic steroid use, gut absorption problems, kidney disease, inflammatory arthritis, diabetes, or certain medications. More than half of men with osteoporosis may have a secondary cause, making proper evaluation essential.

"Osteoporosis in young men should not be dismissed as simple weakness or poor fitness. A fracture after a minor fall, repeated stress injuries, or unexplained back pain should prompt evaluation of bone health. The goal is not just to treat the fracture but to find out why the bone failed."

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Prevention must begin early. Young men should focus on regular resistance training, walking or sports, adequate sunlight exposure, calcium-rich food, sufficient protein, vitamin D correction when deficient, avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol. Those with risk factors should undergo blood tests and, when indicated, a DEXA bone density scan.

Disclaimer: Although symptoms of osteoporosis are discussed above, it is important to note that the condition is no longer restricted to older adults. Therefore, track your body and the signs it keeps sending.

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