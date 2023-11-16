Osteoporosis In Men: Five Essential Tips To Strengthen Your Bone Health After 40

Winter care: How To Protect Your Bones From Osteoporosis Symptoms During Winter? Scroll down to know 5 essential tips from experts.

Osteoporosis is among the most common health conditions, affecting approximately 5% of men aged 50 and older. This condition is often attributed to factors other than simply ageing, such as the use of specific medications. It affects the bones by reducing their strength, mass, and bone density, making them fragile and prone to fractures. Your bones are constantly in a state of turnover, with old bone being replaced by new bone. However, osteoporosis is not exclusive to women. Men can also develop this condition, albeit at a lower rate.

In this article, Dr. Sinuhumar Bhaskaran, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospitals, Pune- Kharadi, gives us important insights into the world of osteoporosis in men - signs and preventive measures that you can consider adding to your life after crossing 40.

Osteoporosis In Men: Understanding The 'Silent Killer'

While osteoporosis is more common in women, men can also develop the condition. Men tend to have larger and denser bones than women, which naturally reduces their risk.

Lower Risk Awareness

Osteoporosis is often overlooked in men, and they may not be as aware of their risk factors. This can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Greater Consequences

When men do develop osteoporosis, they tend to experience more severe fractures than women. These fractures can have a substantial impact on a man's quality of life.

Misconceptions

Osteoporosis is often seen as a women's disease, which can lead to misconceptions about its occurrence in men.

Causes of Osteoporosis in Men

Understanding the causes of osteoporosis in men is essential to preventing and managing the condition. Here are some key factors:

Ageing: As men age, bone density naturally decreases. This is a normal part of the ageing process and can lead to osteoporosis if not managed properly. Hormonal Changes: Hormones play a significant role in bone health. A drop in testosterone levels, often associated with ageing, can contribute to the development of osteoporosis. Medications: Certain medications, such as corticosteroids, can weaken bones when taken for extended periods. It's crucial for men to discuss the potential risks with their healthcare providers. Medical Conditions: Certain medical conditions, including diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and hormonal disorders, can increase the risk of osteoporosis in men. Lifestyle Factors: Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, a sedentary lifestyle, and poor nutrition can all contribute to lower bone density and an increased risk of osteoporosis.

Risk Factors of Osteoporosis In Men

Here are 5 risk factors of osteoporosis in men

If you have a family history of osteoporosis, your risk increases. Men with a lower body weight may be at greater risk because they have less bone mass to start with. A diet lacking in essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D can weaken bones. A sedentary lifestyle doesn't stimulate bone growth and maintenance, making bones more fragile. Conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and celiac disease can affect bone health.

Symptoms of Poor Bone Health In Men

Osteoporosis is often called a silent disease because it develops without noticeable symptoms until a fracture occurs.

Loss of Height: A gradual loss of height over time can be a sign of vertebral fractures. Chronic Back Pain: Back pain, especially in the lower back, can be an indication of fractures in the spine. Hunched Posture: A stooped or hunched posture, often called a dowager's hump, can develop due to fractures in the spine.

Medical Tests That Can Help Detect Osteoporosis In Men

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) is the most common test to measure bone density and diagnose osteoporosis. Blood tests can check hormone levels and identify underlying conditions that may contribute to bone loss. Some tools help estimate your risk of fractures based on age, sex, and other factors.

How To Control Osteoporosis In Men?

Some precautions and treatments are below.

Lifestyle Changes

Adopting a healthier lifestyle can help prevent bone loss. This includes a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, regular exercise, quitting smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption.

Medications

Your healthcare provider may prescribe medications to increase bone density and reduce the risk of fractures. These can include bisphosphonates, hormone replacement therapy, or medications that increase bone formation.

Fall Prevention

Reducing the risk of falls is crucial, especially for men with osteoporosis. This may involve removing tripping hazards at home, improving lighting, and working on balance and strength through exercises.

Regular Monitoring

Regular follow-up appointments with your healthcare provider are essential to assess your progress and make any necessary adjustments to your treatment plan.

Understanding the causes, risk factors, and symptoms of osteoporosis in men is essential for early detection and prevention. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, seeking regular medical check-ups, and discussing your risk factors with your healthcare provider, you can take steps to protect your bone health and reduce the risk of fractures.