Osteoporosis in Men: 5 Tips to Manage Osteoporosis Symptoms in Men After 30

Osteoporosis in Men: 5 Tips to Manage Osteoporosis Symptoms in Men After 30

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that causes bones to become weak and brittle, making them more likely to break. It is rare in men but can be dangerous to manage. Here are 5 steps men can take to prevent osteoporosis, even after the age of 30.

Osteoporosis can cause fragility fractures with serious consequences. Furthermore, the consequences of osteoporosis have heavy economic implications on systems and patients in all countries. Worldwide, osteoporosis causes more than 9 million fractures a year, meaning there is a fragility fracture every 3 seconds. Osteoporosis can cause significant impairment in the quality of life, decreased mobility, and mortality.

We spoke to Dr. Samarth Arya, Consultant Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement and Robotic Surgeon, SPARSH Hospital, to understand what happens when a man suffers from Osteoporosis after 30, and what he can do in his early life to avoid the condition.

Osteoporosis After 30: A Man's Guide to Managing Symptoms

Osteoporosis is more common in postmenopausal females due to hormonal changes. Women have smaller bones, an earlier bone resorption process, and a higher risk of falls. Hence, osteoporosis in men is significantly underestimated. Literature shows that male osteoporosis is under-screened, under-diagnosed, and under-treated. The risk of fatal complications following fragility fractures in men is higher than that for women. Osteoporosis in men is said to be a growing problem worldwide.

Surge in male Osteoporosis

In 2008, nearly 1,09,000 men suffered osteoporotic fractures in the USA. In 2025, about 8,00,000 men are expected to have hip fractures per year globally due to osteoporosis. This is an increase of 89% worldwide compared to the year 2000. The incidence of hip fractures shows a rapid spike after 75 years in men unlike in women where it increases after the age of 65 years.

Osteoporosis in men can be due to high alcohol intake, cigarette smoking, sedentary lifestyle, low BMI, altered systemic hormones, certain medications such as glucocorticoids, gastrointestinal disorders, pulmonary diseases, chronic kidney disease, neuromuscular disorders, systemic illnesses such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma or malignancies.

Diagnosing Osteoporosis

The gold standard for the diagnosis of osteoporosis is a dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scan. As per the guidelines mentioned by the Endocrine Society, all men should undergo DEXA at 70 years of age and men with risk factors should have the scan done under that age.

5 Ways to Protect Your Bones After 30

The treatment of osteoporosis in men is very similar to that given for women. These include:

Sufficient calcium intake, and proper nutrition. Regular physical activities are strongly recommended from early life. Avoiding alcohol and Smoking is also very important. Anti-osteoporotic drugs such as bisphosphonates, monoclonal antibodies, anabolic drugs, and hormone replacement along with calcium and vitamin D are essential for the treatment of osteoporosis.

New drugs have been developed and new studies have been including males more frequently. It is also essential to treat all the causes that may lead to or have led to osteoporosis. Assessing patients with risk factors for falls and offering appropriate modifications such as home safety assessment, physical therapy, and visual correction is important.