Osteoporosis means porous bones, a condition in which the density and quality of the bones get impact. If your bones are porous, you are at an increased risk of getting fractures and your bones are always at a risk of getting an injury. The sad part is that the condition cannot be cured; its treatment could only help the patient. Also, the susceptibility of this condition depends on some unchangeable factors like genes, age and sex. However, many everyday things can help you build stronger bones to prevent Osteoporosis.

What causes Osteoporosis?

Our bones are forever changing, and they are at their best in our twenties. As we age, some bones get dissolved and new bones cells deposit osteoid to replace it. For people with osteoporosis, the rate at which bones dissolve doesn’t match the one at which new bones form. Thus, making bones brittle, porous and prone to injuries.

How Osteoporosis can be prevented?

There are several ways that can help prevent this condition. You need to make sure to start early to avoid osteoporosis symptoms.

Exercise for stronger bones

As much as your muscles get toned and fat get dissolved with exercise, bones too get stronger. Work those bones out with weight-bearing exercises. These are the exercises that forces body against the gravity which helps in the formation of newer bones. Aerobics, climbing stairs, racket sports and running are some the weight-bearing exercises. Strength training also helps in preventing Osteoporosis. In strength training, muscles pull bones up when you workout. This helps in building stronger bones. Indulge in a session where you can do squats, push ups, burpees, and any exercise in which you pull up your body weight.

Eat more of Calcium- and vitamin D-rich food

You must be thinking that there’s nothing more cliched than this guideline regarding bones. That’s true because you might be not knowing that almost three-fourth of population will be vitamin D deficit if they are asked to take a random test for its levels in body. It’s the most common vitamin deficiency and the most damaging too. Vitamin D helps in better absorption of calcium in body. Our bones are typically made of calcium and when it’s not found in enough quantities, body starts to break down bones to get what it wants.

Make sure you get outside under the sun for some time to get vitamin D in a natural form. Have fish, cheese and eggs. You can also have supplements after discussing with your doctor. For calcium, have low-fat dairy products, dark-green vegetables, cereals and milk.

Quit smoking and drinking sodas

Smoking prevents hormone estrogen to work well which doubles up the chances of bone loss and fractures. Sodas and carbonated drinks have excess of phosphorus which prevents body from absorbing calcium. Thus, drinking colas are linked with bone loss.

Get bone density tests regularly

If you think your family has a history of osteoporosis or that your bones are getting weak, you must get your bone density test done. The idea is to know of risk beforehand to prevent the condition in future. This test may also help to tell you how likely you are to get the disease. As they say, prevention is better than cure, regular check-up and timely detection can help you a great deal.