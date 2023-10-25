Osteoarthritis Symptoms: 5 Signs Your Joint Pain Could Be Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis Symptoms

These are the top 5 signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis that one should never ignore.

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition involving the joints. In advanced stages it causes rest pain, persistent swelling and reduced range of motion, affecting a person's ability to move freely. This condition not only affects the joint but also the surrounding tissues. It is more common but not limited to the weight-bearing joints such as knees and hips.

What is Osteoarthritis?

Osteoarthritis is a multi-factorial disease. Some important factors include a history of joint injury or overuse, older age and being overweight. It usually affects women more than men. Once the disease becomes advanced, rest pain and loss of movement, people often experience restrictions in participating in meaningful activities, decreased well-being, and psychological distress.

Osteoarthritis is the leading contributor to years lived with disability among the musculoskeletal conditions. As osteoarthritis is more prevalent in older people, global prevalence is expected to increase with the ageing of populations.

In 2019, about 528 million people worldwide were living with osteoarthritis: an increase of 113% since 1990. About 73% of people living with osteoarthritis are older than 55 years, and 60% are female. The typical onset is in the late 40s to mid-50s, although osteoarthritis may also affect younger people, including athletes and people who sustain joint injury or trauma.

With a prevalence of 365 million, the knee is the most frequently affected joint, followed by the hip and the hand. 344 million people living with osteoarthritis experience severity levels that could benefit from rehabilitation. With ageing populations and increasing rates of obesity and injury, the prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to continue to increase globally.

Know the Signs: 5 Osteoarthritis Symptoms to Watch Out For

Here are the top 5 signs and symptoms of Osteoarthritis that one should know:

Joint Pain/ Discomfort

Osteoarthritis' most prevalent symptom is joint discomfort. It may happen when you're working out, right after you work out, or even while you're just relaxing. Aching, throbbing, or searing are common adjectives to characterise the agony.

Joint Stiffness

Stiffness in the joints is another typical sign of osteoarthritis. The morning or after periods of idleness are frequently when it is most apparent.

Bone Spurs

Bony growths known as "bone spurs" can develop along the margins of joints. They might make it hard to move the joint and can inflict pain and irritation.

Joint Tenderness

Joints affected by osteoarthritis may be tender to the touch.

Loss of Range of Motion

It may be challenging to move joints through their full range of motion due to osteoarthritis because it can make joints less flexible.

Managing Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is not an evitable consequence of ageing, and the risk of this condition can be managed by exercising, healthy eating to build strong muscles and keeping a healthy weight. However, in some cases where the symptoms of osteoarthritis are severe, joint replacement surgery is the best option to replace joints. This can help in reducing joint pain and regaining mobility.