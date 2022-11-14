Osteoarthritis, Osteoporosis Common In Diabetes Patients: Tips To Boost Bone And Joint Health

The prevalence of OA in patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus is higher than in non-diabetics. It is as high as 52 % in patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus then at 27% in non-diabetics.

Problems such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and frozen shoulders are common in diabetic patients. Manage blood sugar levels to take care of bone and joint health.

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels not only lead to cardiovascular diseases, kidney problems, or eye problems but even bone and joint problems. There is a surge in the number of people with diabetes having bone and joint problems. It is the need of the hour to check blood sugar levels on a regular basis, eat a well-balanced diet inclusive of all the vital nutrients, stay stress-free, exercise daily, and avoid junk, spicy and oily food. Do not ignore your bone and joint health, and seek timely intervention if need be.

Osteoporosis and diabetes

Diabetes is known to take a toll on your overall well-being. It can impact one's and every organ. So, those with diabetes will also encounter bone and joint problems. Diabetes is a silent killer and can give you a tough time.

Osteoporosis leads to weaker bones and fractures and is a common condition seen due to diabetes.

Osteoarthritis means a joint disorder that involves the breakdown of joint cartilage and occurs in people with diabetes.

Diabetes impacts one's shoulders, feet, and ankles due to limited joint mobility.

The signs and symptoms of it are loss of height, stooped posture or broken bones.

The prevalence of OA in patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus is higher than in non-diabetics. It is as high as 52 % in patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus then at 27% in non-diabetics. Diabetes not only affects the eyes, legs, heart or kidney but even the bones and joints. It is known to induce bone and joint problems in youngsters as well as adults. It can lead to a variety of problems such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and even a frozen shoulder (shoulder pain and limited range of motion).

COVID-19, diabetes and osteoarthritis

Not only this, along with pneumonia, blood clots, and other serious health issues, Covid has also led to new-onset or newly diagnosed diabetes. The COVID-19 virus tends to attack the pancreas causing the destruction of cells that make insulin. Many people who were hospitalized due to Covid infection had too much sugar in their blood even without having a history of diabetes. During COVID there was a rise in diabetes and also OA as the Systemic Inflammatory response also increased the cartilage inflammation resulting in increased OA.

Tips to boost bone and joint health

It is essential to manage blood sugar levels in order to prevent bone and joint problems.

Try to eat a well-balanced diet inclusive of all the vital nutrients, exercise daily, take supplements as advised by the doctor, and maintain an optimum weight.

If you have diabetes, then do not skip your medication, and take insulin on time as recommended by the doctor.

If you have joint pain due to diabetes then rest enough, do weight-bearing exercises, and massage the joint.

Treatment may also include surgery such as knee or hip replacement. You will have to do it only when the doctor asks you to undergo surgery.

(This article is authored by Dr Sachin Bhat, Consultant, Orthopaedic, SRV Hospitals, Goregaon)

