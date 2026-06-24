Osteoarthritis breakthrough: Menstrual blood cells help repair damaged joint cartilage

Researchers found that extracellular vesicles from menstrual blood stem cells promoted cartilage regeneration and reduced tissue damage offering a promising non-invasive approach for osteoarthritis treatment.

Osteoarthritis. (Image: Pexels)

Osteoarthritis is a very common type of joint disease in the world affecting over 600 million people causing pain, stiffness and loss of mobility. The progressive condition occurs when the cartilage also known as the protective tissue which covers the ends of bones starts to wear away.

Most treatments today are geared towards symptom management but a new study from the University of Manchester suggests that menstrual blood could hold promise for repairing damaged cartilage. The 2026 study published in Scientific Reports has found that bioactive substances from menstrual blood stem cells could promote cartilage regeneration in humans and this could lead to an entirely non-invasive treatment for osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis is more likely to affect women than men

According to researchers women make up almost 60 percent of all cases of osteoarthritis around the world and the risk rises sharply with the onset of menopause. But scientists have found that the blood from a woman's period is a good source of a special type of stem cells known as mesenchymal stromal cells which can generate bone, cartilage, blood vessels and other tissues.

Ilona Uzieliene, coauthor of the study and a stem cell researcher at the Innovative Medicine Center stated, "These cells are very active because they rebuild the endometrial lining every month in women, so their activeness can also stimulate other tissue cells to regenerate."

How menstrual blood may help repair cartilage

The research team collected extracellular vesicles (EVs) from stem cells obtained from menstrual blood donated by healthy volunteers. EVs are tiny particles that contain proteins, lipids and genetic material to communicate with other cells and repair tissue.

In laboratory experiments the team of scientists tested these vesicles to see if they could have an effect on chondrocytes which are the only cells in cartilage. The outcome was promising as chondrocytes exposed to EVs derived from menstrual blood secreted more extracellular matrix which is the supporting structure that provides cartilage with strength and flexibility.

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Researchers also saw higher concentrations of proteoglycan proteins that help cartilage resist pressure and retain its function keeping joints functioning smoothly. But researchers say the findings are still in their infancy and before using therapies derived from menstrual blood in patients more studies and clinical trials are needed.

Benefits seen in damaged human cartilage

The team then looked to see if the treatment was effective in real human tissue. They utilized damaged cartilage samples from patients who had to have a joint replaced because of advanced osteoarthritis. The extracellular vesicles were very effective in decreasing cartilage degradation even in an inflammatory setting that simulates the progression of osteoarthritis. They also discovered more activity in genes linked to cartilage which showed that the treatment could have a number of biological effects helping to repair cartilage.

Talking about the findings researchers stated, "This study offer new insights into the regenerative and protective capacities of MenSC-EVs and highlights their potential as a cell-free therapeutic strategy for cartilage tissue repair and OA prevention, while also emphasizing their unique relevance as a previously overlooked, non-invasive stem cell source with high translational potential."

Disclaimer: This study is based on laboratory and human tissue experiments. The therapy is not yet approved for clinical use and further research is needed to confirm its safety and effectiveness in patients.