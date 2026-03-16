Oscar Winners List: Check the full list of female winners at the 98th Academy Awards and their beauty secrets

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Some of the most outstanding performances in the world cinema were celebrated in the 98th Academy Awards in 2026 in the Dolby Theatre located in Los Angeles. As some of the movies took the centre stage during the ceremony, women in the acting and technical fields were also in the news spotlight as a result of their performance and beautiful red carpet outfits. Through good acting and perfect beauty, the women who were crowned winners showed that there is no talent or beauty that cannot complement each other.
The following is a glimpse of the female winners at the 98th Oscars and beauty secrets that made them achieve their glowing red-carpet looks.
Irish actress Jessie Buckley was the winner of the Best Actress award thanks to her strong role in Hamnet. The movie narrates the touching tale that was based on the life of the family of William Shakespeare, and this was the performance that garnered a lot of critical appreciation from critics.
Buckley has been known to live a natural and minimalist beauty routine. She also chose radiant skin, gentle blush and subtle makeup on the red carpet of the Oscars, and this did not overemphasise her natural features. Her appearance centred on moist skin, light foundation, and neutral colours, and it is evident that simplicity may be incredibly sophisticated.
Amy Madigan, a veteran actress won the Best supporting Actress Oscar award due to her role in the horror film Weapons. The victory was her first Academy Award in decades of working in the industry, thus leaving it a historic and emotional moment.
The appearance of Madigan on the red carpet was full of traditional Hollywood glamor. She adopted an eternal appearance with soft waves, radiant skin and subtle eye makeup. Such appearances are usually accredited by the makeup artists to hydration, proper skincare and color balance, particularly, on radiant foundation and warm lipsticks.
On the other side of the camera, Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman of colour to win in this category, becoming the winner of the Best Cinematography category for Sinners. The film was haunting and cinematic in its style due to her work, which was visually stunning.
The red-carpet appearance of Arkapaw was that of careless refinement, smooth hair, glowing skin, and very little make-up. As numerous stylists point out, such professionals as her tend to use clean skincare, lightweight makeup, and well done hair styles to look sophisticated.
Female winners in the 98 th Academy Awards are the turn to natural beauty and skin-first makeup. Makeup artists of celebrities are placing greater focus on skincare and hydration, as well as the use of a few products, to produce a glowing red carpet appearance. Through the clarity of the fresh-faced eloquence of Jessie Buckley, to the eternal glamour of Amy Madigan, the winners of the Oscars were women who had one thing in common confidence, straightforwardness and good skincare are the best beauty secrets ever to be. Cinema excellence and the changing of the modern beauty, in other words, less emphasis on perfection and more on a natural glow, unique personality and self-confidence were not only highlighted in the 2026 Oscars.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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