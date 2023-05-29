Orthopedic Injuries To Neurological Emergencies: How Doctors Save Lives In Emergency Unit

Severe Orthopedic Injuries To Neurological Emergencies: The Importance of Critical Care

Inside Emergency Unit: Here's how doctors handle patients inside the emergency ward unit.

One of the most important functions of a hospital is to deliver emergency and critical care. This can include different kinds of emergencies such as injuries from road accidents, fire accidents, gynaecological emergencies, sepsis, gastroenterological emergencies, and more.

Initial care in an emergency unit is undeniably one of the most important units of healthcare and it demands the highest level of safety, efficiency, and timing to save a patient's life. To ensure this, it is important that there are set guidelines regarding patient safety, treatment process, and management of doctors so that the healthcare team is working with an ideal number of hours and an ideal number of patients to perform the most efficiently. To shed light on how emergency health issues are being managed inside the ICU, we spoke to Dr Jagdeep Singh, Consultant- Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospitals Patiala. Here is what the doctor wants you to know.

The Importance of Critical Care

Safety and timely treatment are key to handling emergencies, and it is accomplished in the following ways:

Orthopedics

There can be several types of orthopaedic injuries including fractures, dislocations, sprains, spinal cord injuries, tendon ruptures, and infections. When it comes to orthopaedic emergencies, the priority is keeping the patient safe and comfortable. First, the doctors quickly do the diagnosis of the issue, stabilize things, and make sure the pain is under control. For the treatment, they undertake diagnostic imaging, immobilization, reduction of fractures or dislocations, wound care, and medications.

Neurological

When it comes to neurological emergencies like stroke, traumatic brain injury, meningitis, haemorrhage, etc., the treatment starts by making sure to keep the patient safe and stable, taking care of things like breathing and vital signs. Doctors quickly run tests like brain scans to figure out the complication and use that to tackle the root cause while keeping an eye on the safety of the patient.

Gastroenterological

These may include bleeding in the gastrointestinal system, bowel obstruction, pancreatitis, etc. In the emergency unit, gastroenterological emergencies are managed by doing an immediate assessment, vital sign monitoring, and securing necessary interventions.

COVID-19

The pandemic brought an overwhelming number of patients to Emergency care and required extreme safety measures to prevent the spread of the disease further. During COVID emergencies, safety is managed through strict infection prevention and control. This includes regular sanitization, using personal protective equipment (PPE), physical distancing, patient screening, isolation protocols, and staff vaccination.

Emergency care and medicine are crucial aspects of patient care and with effective management and safety, it can be accomplished.

