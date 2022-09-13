Orthopaedic Disorders: How To Keep Your Bones And Joints Strong

Your parents could be included in this. In addition, as they age, they may have issues with their bones and joints.

Our bones, muscles and joints start becoming prone to various injuries as we grow older. Orthopaedic problems are majorly seen in senior citizens. The problems start worsening as the temperature starts to drop, especially during those peak winter months. You should start taking self-care measures at home if you are already suffering from orthopaedic problems. This will help in providing relief and lead you to a healthy lifestyle this winter.

Categories of Orthopaedic Problems

There are various types of orthopaedic problems that one can suffer from. Some of the common disorders include:

Arthritis (osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis) Bursitis Osteoporosis Tumours Pain (knee pain, hip pain, joint pain, muscle pain, etc.)

How To Keep Your Bones And Joints Strong?

There are many ways of managing bone and joint health, especially during the winter. Take a quick look at what the doctor suggests:

Move Your Body

You should always stay active and ensure that you are not sitting for a long period. Instead, you should get up and take a walk while continuously working in a sitting position and even stretch your body parts which will help in increasing the blood circulation in your body and you will feel more energetic.

Exercising Regularly

Regular exercise is very important, especially for patients suffering from Orthopaedic problems. You should at least exercise for 30 -40 mins or practice yoga on daily basis. This will help you in maintaining your body weight and preventing you from various injuries.

Check What's On Your Plate

"Your eating habits also play a very important role in preventing you from various muscle and joint injuries. You should ensure that you have a healthy diet plan where you are consuming all the necessary vitamins. Try spending some time in the sun which will help you in increasing your vitamin D and provide you relief from your Ortho problems", said Dr Umesh Shetty, Director, AXIS Multispeciality Hospital Mumbai and Senior Orthopedic Surgeon.

He further added, "As healthy eating helps you with your Ortho problems, similarly consuming junk food and alcohol can worsen your pain. You should strictly avoid junk food as they contain fats which may result in swelling in your joints and muscles. Try staying away from salty foods during winter."

Ensure that you are having your regular checkups are done which will help you in knowing your medical condition status.