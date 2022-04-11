Orange Alert Issued In Delhi: Be Aware of Strokes, Respiratory Disorders, Says Experts As Severe Heatwave Slams National Capital

Heatwave can take severe toll on your health. Here are some ways you can stay safe amid this worsening weather.

The national capital is reeling under severe heatwave conditions since past few weeks now. For the first time in almost 72 years, at 42.4 degrees Celsius the capital saw its warmest day on Saturday. However, the same weather was recorded by the Met on Monday, following which the IMD has imposed an Orange alert in Delhi, warning people against stepping out of their houses unnecessarily. The officials have predicted that the same levels of severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue to prevail for next couple of weeks in the state.

Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on April 21, 2017. The highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius.

What Is An Orange Alert?

The IMD uses four different colour codes for weather warnings:

Green (no action needed), Yellow (watch and stay updated), Orange (be prepared) and Red (take action)

Issuing a fresh warning over stepping out of the house unnecessarily, the IMD in said that this spike in temperature is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

Similarly, neighbouring Gurugram witnessed the maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius, which was 10 degrees above than average. The all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on April 28, 1979 in Gurugram.

How Do Heat Waves Affect Human Health?

Heatwaves can have some serious affects on the human health. From severe cardiovascular diseases to heatstroke, an abnormal rise in temperature can leave your body reel under severe diseases. Some of the conditions it can lead to are:

Severe dehydration, Acute cerebrovascular accidents and Contribute to thrombogenesis (blood clots) Cardiovascular diseases Severe respiratory disorders Heat exhaustion, Heat cramps, Heat stroke, Even death

It can also exacerbate preexisting chronic conditions, such as:

Severe respiratory disorders, Cerebral, and Cardiovascular diseases

How To Stay Safe?

As an Orange alert is imposed in Delhi, here are some of the easy and effective ways to stay safe from the health effects the heat an have:

Avoid going out in the sun unless its urgent. Especially avoid stepping out between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm. Consume more liquids and stay super hydrated. Drink water as often as possible. Choose your clothes wisely! Try to wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.

