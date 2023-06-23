Oral Health: This One Ingredient Can Balance The Mineralization Of Your Teeth

Have you ever wondered how important it is to maintain a healthy remineralization, demineralization cycle to enjoy robust oral health? Read on.

It is a known fact that oral health is a must if you want to enjoy overall wellness. The World Health Organization maintains that there is a proven relationship between oral health and general health and well-being.[1] Today, dental diseases are increasing by the day and one of the main reasons is a high sugar intake. And, there is no denying the link between high consumption of sugars to diabetes, obesity, and dental caries/tooth decay today. Indeed, consumption of sugars is where our struggle often begins, and we end up losing the fight to keep our teeth healthy and strong. But did you know the body has a built-in defence mechanism to our vulnerabilities towards sugar?

Dental Sensitivity and Remineralization

When we eat something and this is amplified in a diet that leans towards carbohydrates and sugars plaque bacteria break these foods down to produce a lactic acid that dissolves enamel crystals in our teeth. Since our teeth end up losing their mineral content, this process is called demineralization. This stage can lead to dental problems such as white spots, tooth sensitivity and decay. But there is a natural process of repairing teeth that is called remineralization. You can compare this stage to tooth nourishment since here is when the calcium and phosphate minerals from our saliva get deposited back onto the surface of teeth enamel. The minerals combine to create the enamel crystals we lost in the demineralization process and restore the foundation and strength of our teeth.

Arginine, the secret to good dental health

To ward off tooth decay, dental sensitivity and the start of any dental illness, a healthy and balanced demineralization-remineralization cycle is a must. Scientists have experimented with multiple oral care formulations to help maintain this equilibrium. One such ingredient that has proven immensely successful in clinical trials is adding arginine in toothpastes.[2]

Expanding the use of arginine in oral health care

Arginine is an amino acid that helps to nourish and balance the mineralization of our teeth. It supports the growth of healthy bacteria in our mouth, which can help to neutralize harmful acids. Additionally, since arginine creates a shield over the teeth, this coating protects them from demineralization, improving their resistance against decay. The best thing about arginine is that it is a naturally occurring substance. In fact, our saliva also has inherent traces of arginine. The additional boost of arginine in a toothpaste with other organic components like fluoride and natural calcium, increases the overall antimicrobial impact against bacteria that causes tooth decay.[3]

We should aim to expand the use of arginine in oral health care, since it is an easy and simple nourishment that can improve overall oral health, prevent tooth decay, and ensure strong and healthy teeth across generations.

(This article is authored by Dr Vivek Hegde, Endodontist)

