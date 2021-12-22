Ever Used A Bamboo Toothbrush? Benefits Of Switching To This Biodegradable Option

Did you know a bamboo toothbrush is a biodegradable option that can help you get rid of the grime from your teeth? Here is why you should make it part of your routine if you want those pearly whites.

There was a time when toothbrushes and toothpaste did not exist, and people used to brush their teeth with rough cloth or twigs to get rid of the dirt from their teeth. Thankfully, now you don't have to go to such lengths to clean your teeth. Plus, there are a lot of options available when it comes to our dental care.

One form of toothbrush that is slowly becoming popular around the world is a bamboo toothbrush. A bamboo toothbrush features a bamboo handle and nylon fibres (or, in some cases, other natural fibres) that are as robust as plastic. We talked to Tanishq Gupta, Co-founder, Earthum, to understand the benefits of a bamboo toothbrush, and here's what she has to say.

Benefits Of Bamboo Toothbrush For Your Teeth

Tanishq Gupta explains, "the most well-known and well-liked benefit is that a bamboo-based toothbrush reduces needless waste while providing the same level of cleaning as a plastic brush. Recycling, reusing or composting your toothbrush packaging and discarding has never been easier."

Another advantage of bamboo is that it is naturally antimicrobial. There's a reason cutting boards and kitchen utensils are made out of wood and bamboo. Unlike plastic, properties inside the bamboo kill bacteria that penetrate its surface, providing long-lasting protection against harmful bacteria, she explained further.

Look Out For Symptoms Of Cavities

Cavities are small openings or holes in the hard surface of your teeth that are permanently damaged. Cavities, also known as tooth decay or caries, are caused by a number of reasons, including germs in the mouth, frequent snacking, drinking sugary beverages, and not brushing your teeth thoroughly.

Cavities have different signs and symptoms based on their size and location. You may not have any symptoms at all when a cavity is just getting started. As the deterioration progresses, it may produce symptoms such as:

Toothache is discomfort that happens for no apparent reason

Sensitive teeth

Pain that ranges from mild to severe while eating or drinking something sweet, hot or cold

Teeth with visible holes or pits

Any surface of a tooth might be stained brown, black, or white

When you bite down, it hurts