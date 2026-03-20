Oral health after 60: Issues, prevention and solutions

Oral health is not given much attention after 60 but it is vital in overall well being as it influences nutrition, speaking and more. Check out expert tips on how to maintain proper oral health once you reach your senior years.

Oral health after 60: As people grow older oral health becomes more of a consideration as it tends to lose relevance against other health issues. It is important to note that dental issues are not only a question of discomfort but they can cause a considerable impact on their eating and speaking abilities including overall health. Healthcare professionals note that poor oral health can silently affect the nutrition, self-esteem and even predispose to systemic health problems like heart diseases and infections. Despite these threats dental care in old age is often overlooked because of ignorance or access barriers.

Common oral health issues after 60

Old age is associated with various oral health issues that need to be addressed in time. A gum disease also known as periodontal disease is one of the most common conditions that may start off with mild inflammation and evolve into extreme infection if it is left untreated. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) severe gum disease is one of the major causes of tooth loss among older adults across the globe. Another common complaint is dry mouth which is usually associated with medication taken for chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Experts outline that a decrease in saliva production might escalate the possibility of cavities, infections and problems with swallowing or speaking.

Additionally tooth decay is a persistent issue especially in the areas of old fillings or exposed roots as gums recede with age. Many seniors start experiencing increased sensitivity in the teeth which may disrupt normal eating habits resulting in nutritional deficiencies. Experts also note that dentures which do not fit well may lead to sores, infections and discomfort affecting quality of life. According to the Mayo Clinic, oral cancer can be significantly treated when it is detected early in its course.

Tips to maintain proper oral health

Here are a few tips and tricks to maintain proper oral health, according to Dr. Nidhi Yadav, Consultant Dentist, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, Haryana:

Brush your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste to keep your gums healthy Flossing frequently to prevent plaque accumulation which would reduce risk of gum disease Seniors with dry mouth should keep themselves hydrated Use specialised oral care products prescribed by dentists to prevent dryness and decay Routine cleaning and examinations are very important towards oral health maintenance Consume a diet containing calcium and vitamins to keep teeth and gums strong Cut back on sugary and acidic foods Avoid smoking and limit alcohol to maintain healthy teeth and gums

Remember that dental care among the elderly is not just maintenance of a smile but crucial for overall health. Most of the oral health issues discussed above can be treated with appropriate knowledge, precautionary steps and prompt treatment to allow elderly people to live a contented life much later in age.

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