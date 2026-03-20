Oral health after 60: Issues, prevention and solutions

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Oral health after 60: As people grow older oral health becomes more of a consideration as it tends to lose relevance against other health issues. It is important to note that dental issues are not only a question of discomfort but they can cause a considerable impact on their eating and speaking abilities including overall health. Healthcare professionals note that poor oral health can silently affect the nutrition, self-esteem and even predispose to systemic health problems like heart diseases and infections. Despite these threats dental care in old age is often overlooked because of ignorance or access barriers.
Old age is associated with various oral health issues that need to be addressed in time. A gum disease also known as periodontal disease is one of the most common conditions that may start off with mild inflammation and evolve into extreme infection if it is left untreated. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) severe gum disease is one of the major causes of tooth loss among older adults across the globe. Another common complaint is dry mouth which is usually associated with medication taken for chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Experts outline that a decrease in saliva production might escalate the possibility of cavities, infections and problems with swallowing or speaking.
Additionally tooth decay is a persistent issue especially in the areas of old fillings or exposed roots as gums recede with age. Many seniors start experiencing increased sensitivity in the teeth which may disrupt normal eating habits resulting in nutritional deficiencies. Experts also note that dentures which do not fit well may lead to sores, infections and discomfort affecting quality of life. According to the Mayo Clinic, oral cancer can be significantly treated when it is detected early in its course.
Here are a few tips and tricks to maintain proper oral health, according to Dr. Nidhi Yadav, Consultant Dentist, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, Haryana:
Remember that dental care among the elderly is not just maintenance of a smile but crucial for overall health. Most of the oral health issues discussed above can be treated with appropriate knowledge, precautionary steps and prompt treatment to allow elderly people to live a contented life much later in age.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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