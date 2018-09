Oral cancer is the cancer of the mouth which happens in the lining of the mouth or in the deeper tissues such as the bone, muscles and nerves. Cancer of the mouth is most common in people over 50 years of age; however, it can also happen to younger people. Oral cancer is one of the most preventable cancers but unfortunately, more people die from oral cancer due to incorrect guidance and sometimes negligence. There are various factors that can increase one’s chances of suffering from this cancer like smoking, chewing tobacco, consumption of alcohol, chewing betel nut, exposure to sun, etc. However, these are just risk factors some people can get oral cancer even without having these factors. There are certain measures one can take to reduce the risk of oral cancer and here Dr Karishma Jaradi, aesthetic dentist, Dentzz Dental Care talks about them:

Say no to smoking and tobacco: Cigarettes, pipes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco are responsible for most cases of oral cancer. Alcohol, particularly beer and hard liquor, are associated with an increased risk of developing oral cancer. Development of oral cancer is higher in people who use both tobacco and alcohol. Staying away from or discontinuing the use of tobacco decreases the risk of oral cancer.

The earlier the detection is done, the lesser will be the side effects and harmful impact of oral cancer. It can be treated and cured but provided it is diagnosed at the right time. So, it is very important to be aware of the symptoms of oral cancer and be more careful before you get addicted to vices like smoking and chewing tobacco.