There's no denying that air pollution is on the rise and can affect our health in more ways than one. A study published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine found that pollutants found in air pollution can increase your risk of developing mouth cancer by 43 per cent. We talked to Dr Gunita Singh, Director, Dentem, about the side effects of air pollution on dental health, and here's what she has to say.

Side Effects Of Air Pollution On Dental Health

Leads To Stained Tooth Groove

The environmental pollution results in the contamination of air, soil and water, which can have a detrimental effect on your dental health. There seems to be a surge in the cases of the oral cavity due to the poisonous particles in air and water, as per Dr Singh. "We have seen severe effects of pollution on the enamel (the outer covering of the teeth), which further leads to cavities in the teeth. We are seeing a rise in the cases of staining of grooves in the enamel, especially among young adults," she added.

Causes Dry Mouth

Dry mouth is a condition in which a person does not produce enough saliva to keep their mouth wet. Also known as xerostomia, this condition may raise your risk of gingivitis, tooth decay, bad breath and mouth infections.

“Major dryness is another common side effect of dangerous particles such as chemicals, soot, metal, soil or dust, present in the air. This affects the production of saliva, resulting in dry mouth.” She added.

Harmful To Pregnant Women

Exposure to pollution during pregnancy may affect the oral health of the child significantly and lead to an array of health issues. Dr Singh stated “if the mother is exposed to too much pollution during pregnancy, there are chances that child is born with cleft lip/cleft palate, which is a dental anomaly.

Increases The Risk Of Oral Cancer

Cases of mouth cancer have increased in many parts of the world, and air pollution plays an important role in this. “Some studies have claimed that pollutants, especially fine particles in the air, increase the risk of oral cancer and death caused by the same by almost 40 per cent,” said Dr Singh.

However, she also urges people to take into account other factors like age, lifestyle habits like smoking, chewing betel quid or paan as these may add to the risk.

How To Mitigate The Risk Of Air Pollution?