There’s no denying that air pollution is on the rise and can affect our health in more ways than one. A study published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine found that pollutants found in air pollution can increase your risk of developing mouth cancer by 43 per cent. We talked to Dr Gunita Singh Director Dentem about the side effects of air pollution on dental health and here’s what she has to say. Side Effects Of Air Pollution On Dental Health Leads To Stained Tooth Groove The environmental pollution results in the contamination of air soil and water which can