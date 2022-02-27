50 Oral Cancer Cases Found In UP In 20 Days; Symptoms And Risk Factors You Should Know

A report revealed that around 50 patients have been diagnosed with oral cancer in a span of 20 days. As concerning as it is, knowing the symptoms of the disease might help you with early detection and treatment.

Oral cancer is the sixth most common type of cancer worldwide, with India accounting for about a third of the total burden. Did you know India has the second-highest number of cases of oral cancer? Mouth squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC), which is also recognised as a detectable pre-clinical phase of oral cancer, dominates all cases of oral cancer with potentially malignant abnormalities. Reports suggest that India reports more than 77 thousand cases of oral cancer every year and around 52,000 deaths.

In a surprising turn of events, 50 cases of individuals with primary symptoms of mouth cancer were discovered in 20 days during screening at the Firozabad medical college's outpatient department.

50 Oral Cancer Patients Found In 20 Days In UP

Most of the patients diagnosed with the disease are between the ages of 30 and 50 and chewing tobacco addiction is common among them. Dr Kiran Singh, the head of the dental department, revealed that 50 individuals with oral disorders have been tested positive for mouth cancer as of February 24. Out of all patients, no one was aware that they had the disease. However, they were at the primary stage, which made it possible to cure the disease.

Like these findings, the consumption of tobacco is the primary cause of these incidences. Tobacco use, including smokeless tobacco and betel quid chewing, excessive alcohol use, poor oral hygiene, and long-term viral infections, including the human papillomavirus, are all risk factors for oral cancer. Lack of understanding, variability in environmental exposure, and behavioural risk factors all contribute to a wide range of global incidence and mortality rates.

Understanding Oral Cancer

Oral cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the mouth or throat tissues. It's part of a bigger category of tumours known as head and neck cancers. The majority form in the squamous cells of your mouth, tongue, and lips. Oral cancer is usually found after it has spread to the lymph nodes in the neck.

The stages of oral cancer

It is important to know the stages of oral cancer, which include:

Stage 1: The tumour is 2 centimetres or less in diameter and has not spread to the lymph nodes.

Stage 2: The tumour is 2-4 cm in diameter and has not migrated to the lymph nodes.

Stage 3: Either the tumour is larger than 4 cm and has not spread to the lymph nodes, or it is any size and has spread to one lymph node but not to other parts of the body.

Stage 4: Tumors of any size have expanded to surrounding tissues, lymph nodes, or other parts of the body, and cancer cells have spread to nearby tissues, lymph nodes, or other parts of the body.

The key to surviving oral cancer is early identification. For early detection, you need to know the symptoms of the disease.

Symptoms Of Oral Cancer

Some of the common symptoms of oral cancer include:

Lip or mouth sure that does not heal

White or reddish patch on the inside of the mouth

Loose teeth

Growth or lump inside your mouth

Mouth pain

Pain in the ear

Difficult or painful swallowing

It is recommended that if you notice these symptoms of oral cancer for more than two weeks, then you must get cancer screening done.

(With inputs from agencies)