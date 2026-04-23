Oral Cancer in India: Doctor shares simple surgical innovation to prevent progression

Oral cancer remains highly prevalent in India but early lesions can be treated. Expert says that ADM based reconstruction offers simpler surgery, faster recovery and potential to reduce burden.

Oral cancer is a chronic medical condition standing as one of the top 3 most prevalent cancers in India, making up nearly 40 per cent of all cancer cases. Studies showed that around 60,000 new cases are reported every year and more than five people die every hour due to this disease.

Healthcare professionals note that oral cancers begin with small and early-stage conditions known as Oral Premalignant Lesions (OPLs) which appear as patches or sores inside the cheek, tongue or palate. The good news is that these conditions can be treated easily before it becomes dangerous by removing the lesions.

Why do patients avoid surgery?

According to Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Senior Oncologist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi

and Co-founder of the Art of Healing Cancer, the reason why many people avoid surgery is not just due to a lack of awareness but the complexity of surgery. He said, "Reconstructing the affected area after surgery has traditionally been a difficult and expensive task. It requires advanced operating theatre setups. And conventional options of reconstruction include skin grafts, mucosal grafts and microvascular free flaps which require specialized expertise, longer recovery and may cause donor site morbidity."

A recent clinical study led by the doctor himself showed a promising solution to this problem where his team reconstructed oral mucosal defects after lesion removal using Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) which is a biologically engineered scaffold derived from processed dermal tissue. This procedure does not require donor tissue as it can be easily applied while it heals rapidly with minimal scarring, contracture and excellent tissue integration. The doctor says that once applied to the surgical defect it integrates with the patient's tissue and gradually transforms into normal mucosa. According to the Oncologist, the study included seven patients with precancerous oral lesions. All patients healed well, with minimal discomfort, no graft rejection and no recurrence of lesions during the follow up period.

Why is this important?

OPLs occur in approximately 1.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent of the world's population with higher prevalence in men. Dr. Malhotra said that these lesions represent a significant precursor to oral cancer, triggered by cigarette smoking, tobacco, betel nut chewing and alcohol consumption. Experts have long emphasized that early intervention can prevent many oral cancer cases in India and until now practical barriers have held back people. The Oncologist believes that this latest surgical innovation can help bridge that gap to prevent the progression of Oral Premalignant Lesions.

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Why Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)?

Here's why experts recommend Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) for reconstructive surgery to support tissue regeneration, wound healing and implant stabilization:

Simpler and less intimidating

Faster recovery and minimal complications

No need for a complex operational setup

Possible to complete the process in a routine dental care setting

Dr. Malhotra concludes, "This approach has the potential to significantly reduce the burden of oral cancer in India. Early detection and simpler surgical solutions could save thousands of lives each year."

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