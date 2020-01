Limit tobacco and alcohol consumption to reduce your risk of oral cancer.

There’s more to dental diseases than just loss of tooth. Sometimes, they may even take your life. Here, we are talking oral cancer. This cancer manifests itself as a growth or sore in your oral cavity that refuses to subside. Oral cancer is an umbrella term for cancers in any of these parts: Lips, tongue, cheeks, floor of the mouth, hard and soft palate, sinuses, and pharynx (throat). This is a potentially life threatening condition. However, addressing it on time will increase your chances of survival.

Prevention is better than cure, they say. Your reduce, if not prevent the risk of oral cancer if you limit your tobacco and alcohol consumption. Apart from these two, the other common culprits behind the condition are family history and excessive sun exposure. Here, we share some more important facts about oral cancer.

There are various stages of oral cancer

Like all other types of cancers, there are different stages of oral cancer. The stage division is based on the following parameters:

Tumour: The size of the main tumour and its extent, that is, if it has spread to any tissue of the oral cavity

Lymph Nodes: Whether or not the cancer has spread to lymph nodes

Metastasis (spread to different sites): Whether or not the cancer has spread its tentacles to faraway organs like lungs

Imaging tests like CT scan, MRI scan, X-ray, endoscopy and PET scan are needed to diagnose the stage of oral cancer.

Excessive exposure to sun is a risk factor

When your face and lips are exposed to sun excessively, you are susceptible to oral cancer. Protect your lips with a lip balm that has SPF.

Smoking and drinking make you vulnerable to this cancer

Your cigarette and bottle of whisky could be a deadly combination, say oncologists. Both these habits increase your risk of oral cancer. Research suggests that a person who drinks and smokes has a 100 per cent more chance of getting oral cancer.

What should you ask your oncologist?

if diagnostic tests have revealed that you’re suffering from oral cancer, then you must have an open discussion with your doctor to make an informed choice about your treatment modality. Here’s what you should ask him:

What stage is my oral cancer in?

What are the available treatment options?

What is your recommendation?

What are the pros and cons of the option you are recommending?

What side effects should I be ready about?

What can I do to lessen the side effects of the treatment?