Oprah Winfrey Admits To Taking Weight Loss Medication: 'Feels like relief'

Oprah Winfrey has been looking slimmer lately, and the American talk show host, television producer, actor and author -- who has been under scrutiny in the past for her height and weight -- admitted to having used a weight loss medication for it. She talked to People magazine recently about an unnamed weight loss drug, stating that it has allowed to feel better and lead a healthier life.
"The fact that there is a medically-approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I am absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," the 69-year-old was quoted as telling the outlet in a cover story published December 13, 2023.
Talking about her appearance, the 'Color Purple' star also said how it was a "public sport" to make fun of her for 25 years. She has been, in the past, dubbed 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on the cover of a magazine. "I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself... I didn't feel angry. I felt sad. I felt hurt. I swallowed the shame. I accepted that it was my fault."
But now, Winfrey -- who turns 70 next month -- has a weight-loss drug and a new fitness regimen to thank. She told the publication that she uses a "holistic approach" that includes regular exercising and other lifestyle tweaks.
Following a knee surgery in 2021, she "started hiking and setting new distance goals each week". "I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends. I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years," she was quoted as saying.
On what her daily routine currently looks like these days, Winfrey said she eats her last meal at four o'clock and drinks a gallon of water a day. "I had an awareness of [weight loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."
She added, "Obesity is a disease. It's not about willpower it's about the brain."
Winfrey also told the outlet that she "released [her] own shame about it", consulting her doctor, who prescribed a weight-loss medication. "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she said.