According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is one the most common cancer in women both in the developed and underdeveloped countries. (Global Health Estimates, WHO 2013) estimated that worldwide over 508 000 women died in 2011, due to breast cancer. Almost 50% of breast cancer cases and 58% of deaths occur in underdeveloped countries (GLOBOCAN 2008). WHO encourages breast cancer control programmes as part of national cancer control plans.

Similarly, with an aim to create awareness amongst the masses, every October, there is an explosion of pink ribbons as the nation and the international community honour Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here we tell you all you need to know about the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month was created in the year 1985 and was a collaborative effort of the American Academy of Family Physicians, AstraZeneca Healthcare Foundation and CancerCare. The purpose of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM) was to help women to take charge of their breast by educating them. The first week-long awareness event with a televised appeal was kicked off by Betty Ford (Elizabeth Anne Ford was the First Lady of the United States from 1974 to 1977, as the wife of the 38th President of the United States, Gerald Ford) and her daughter who is a well known public figure and breast cancer survivor. Women were briefed about why to go for mammograms, how to conduct self-breast examinations, why regular follow-ups are essential and how to stick to the treatment prescribed by the doctor.

When we talk about breast cancer, how can we miss that pink ribbon which is the symbol of it right? Reportedly, the pink ribbon was chosen as a symbol because pink is known as a colour of health and denotes femininity whereas, for men with breast cancer, a blue ribbon is a symbol.

So, women don’t forget to go for regular checkups and to conduct self-breast examinations. Know the signs of breast cancer and take timely treatment before it is too late.

Some facts about breast cancer

Cancer that develops in breast cells is known as breast cancer. You may get it either in lobules or the ducts of your breast. The glands that produce milk are called lobules while the pathways that bring the milk from the glands to your nipples are called as ducts. Moreover, cancer can also occur n the fatty tissue or the fibrous connective tissue.

Symptoms to watch out for

• Breast pain

• A sudden change in your breast size

• A lump under your arm

• Swelling under your arm

• Nipple discharge apart from breast milk

You can consult your doctor if you notice these symptoms and he may prescribe you an appropriate treatment.

Here are few tips to prevent breast cancer

• Women who are obese can suffer from breast cancer so maintain a healthy weight, follow a well-balanced diet and exercise regularly.

• According to a study, alcohol can lead to breast cancer so cut down on alcohol.

• Go for regular mammograms.