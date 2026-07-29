Only 34 of 200 girls took HPV vaccine at Delhi camp: Debunking myths about safety, side effects and fertility

Parents' concerns and misinformation about HPV vaccine safety, side effects and fertility are affecting cervical cancer prevention efforts among young girls in Delhi.

Only 34 of 200 girls took HPV vaccine at Delhi camp (Image AI Generated)

In a recent free HPV vaccination drive in Delhi, a significant hurdle facing the fight against cervical cancer emerged: that of vaccine hesitancy among parents. Of those who were eligible and came to camp about 200 girls participated, but only 34 of them were vaccinated with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, with many of the children's parents stating that they had concerns about the trial, possible side effects or fertility issues.

Despite evidence as solid as possible and the fact that HPV vaccination is safe and sound, there are still several major eradication myths and misconceptions preventing families from making informed choices about choosing to help prevent HPV-related cancers in children.

Why HPV vaccination is important for children?

HPV is a typical virus that can infect men and women. The most dangerous strains of HPV are known as HPV-16 and HPV-18, and they cause most of the cervical cancer cases. A persistent infection with HPV can also lead to the development of cancers of the vagina, vulva, anus, penis and throat.

HPV vaccination is endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a crucial approach in the fight against cervical cancer. The best way to do this is to administer HPV vaccines to women before they contract HPV infection, according to WHO. Keep in mind that the World Health Organization affirms that vaccines against HPV are safe.

Vaccine myths continue to influence parents' decisions

Many parents did not fear the shot or the needle, but appeared anxious about rumors that the HPV vaccine would cause fertility issues or parliamentary maturity and could have other negative health effects, according to physicians at the vaccination camp in Delhi.

This is not a scientific issue and the concerns are not supported by the scientific research, says the experts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) HPV vaccine safety data, over 15 years of monitoring and research have demonstrated the safety of HPV vaccines.

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What research says about HPV vaccine safety?

There is substantial vaccine safety data pertaining to HPV vaccines. In a report from over 160 studies, including the CDC's, HPV vaccines were seen to have a good safety profile. Side effects are typically minor and brief, such as pain, redness or swelling in the injection area, headache, dizziness or fever.

The vaccine will not contain its own virus and will not lead to an infection or cancer of the cervix. Rather, it conveys the immune system on how to identify and combat HPV strains that are associated with cancer.

Fighting misinformation with awareness

More vernacular communication between healthcare providers and families will be integral to increasing vaccine uptake, doctors say. According to them, it is parents' job to trust information from trusted medical organisations, rather than hearsay or unverified statements on social media.

Low enforcement in Delhi camp reminds us that mere access to vaccines is insufficient; creating trust and ensuring the dissemination of credible health messages are crucial as well.

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