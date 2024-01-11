One Of The Symptoms Of Ageing Is Frequent Urination: Why Does It Happen To Older Adults?

A Decline In Oestrogen Levels

Urinary Incontinence happens to both men and women. For women, hormonal changes is one major reason behind it. After menopause, women experience a decline in oestrogen levels. The hormonal transition begins from the stage of per-menopause itself. The oestrogen levels start to reduce. The bladder wall strength is controlled by this hormone and when its level reduces, women may not be able to hold their pee for a long time. This does not mean that they are peeing a lot each time but they are simply unable to hold it because their muscles are weaker. Thus, the frequency of urination increases.

You May Have UTI

Age can make women at a higher risk of contracting diseases like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). This is because, menopause creates an imbalance in the vaginal pH levels making it more dry as you age. Th vaginal tiisues become dry during the menopausal transition. Women may not experience the telltale sign of UTI for instance, pain or burning but they might experience frequent urination. So, if you are experiencing, always get checked by a doctor because undiagnosed UTI can be harmful.

Old Age

One of the main reasons why old people pee more frequently is because they slowly start to lose muscular strength. The less the muscle strength, the less the ability to hold their urine. That is why old people at times are unable to hold their pee at night. However, this is nothing abnormal.

Pelvic Organ Prolapse