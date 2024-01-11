One Of The Symptoms Of Ageing Is Frequent Urination: Why Does It Happen To Older Adults?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
Old age is a natural transition in life and as you cross 60 and approach that life, your body becomes less forgiving. You are no longer fit to eat anything and do anything. You cannot sleep at any time you wish, stay up all night, not eat the entire day or stay outdoors the entire day. You need to have a disciplined life so that you body can get the adequate amount of rest that it requires and ling with it just the right amount of food and right amount of activity. Old age is accompanied by many physical changes like, your bones and muscles becoming weaker, your stamina becoming lesser than what it was before, you teeth becoming lose. One such change is, you losing control over your bladder and having to pee a lot more frequently than before.
This is called urinary incontinence and it is bound to happen to people with age. Here are a few explanations why it happens.
Urinary Incontinence happens to both men and women. For women, hormonal changes is one major reason behind it. After menopause, women experience a decline in oestrogen levels. The hormonal transition begins from the stage of per-menopause itself. The oestrogen levels start to reduce. The bladder wall strength is controlled by this hormone and when its level reduces, women may not be able to hold their pee for a long time. This does not mean that they are peeing a lot each time but they are simply unable to hold it because their muscles are weaker. Thus, the frequency of urination increases.
Age can make women at a higher risk of contracting diseases like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). This is because, menopause creates an imbalance in the vaginal pH levels making it more dry as you age. Th vaginal tiisues become dry during the menopausal transition. Women may not experience the telltale sign of UTI for instance, pain or burning but they might experience frequent urination. So, if you are experiencing, always get checked by a doctor because undiagnosed UTI can be harmful.
One of the main reasons why old people pee more frequently is because they slowly start to lose muscular strength. The less the muscle strength, the less the ability to hold their urine. That is why old people at times are unable to hold their pee at night. However, this is nothing abnormal.
In old age, one or more pelvic organs like the bladder, bowel and the uterus are not supported by the pelvic floor muscles and ligaments. The bladder often sags in front of the vaginal wall where urine residue might be there even after you pee. This is why you may not feel completely empty even after peeing, thereby having to go to the bathroom again and again.
This happens to men as they get older, the size of their prostate increases. This makes the organ tight and the opening smaller. This is why the bladder has to work harder to flush out the urine from the body. This can lead to an overactive bladder or frequent urination in men in old age.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information