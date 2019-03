World Sleep Day is celebrated annually worldwide with the aim of spreading awareness about the importance of sleep. This day focusses on the growing burden of sleep related issues and disorder, and efforts that can be taken to prevent and manage them Organised by World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day brings together researchers and health professionals on a common platform for the purpose.

This year, World Sleep Day upholds the theme: Healthy Sleep, Healthy Aging,’ which intends to pinpoint the significance of sleep across all ages. The focus has been kept broad purposefully to send across the message that our quality of life can be improved on various parameters with better sleep quality. However, a dip in sleep quality or quantity lead to various health conditions and our quality of life is also hit. The standard rule for adults in terms of sleep is: 7-8 hours of snooze time every day. This will ensure physical and mental health. For kids, the required hours of sleep are more. Evidence from various research reveals that adequate amount of sleep is extremely essential for brain health. It is during sleep that cognitive faculties like memory and grasping capacity improve. Your slumber time also regulates your brain wiring and neural connections.

As we celebrate World Sleep Day today, here are some interesting sleep facts for you:

In most cases, sleep disorders can be prevented and cured. Unfortunately, only one third of the sufferers think that they should reach out for professional help.

Sleep-related disorders affect the health and quality of life of around 45 per cent of the world population.

According to studies, the quality of your sleep is more important than the quantity for maintaining good quality of life and improved daytime functioning.

Sleep claims one third of our lives.

Sleep, is extremely important for the performance of metabolic functions. There is also scientific evidence that childhood obesity is associated to sleep duration. The duration of your sleep depends, to a large extent, on your sleep routine.

Globally, sleep apnoea affects 4 per cent men and 2 per cent women. This is a condition in which your breathing function is interrupted. Sleep apnoea may lead to daytime sleepiness and tiredness. It has also been associated with serious health conditions like hypertension, ischemic heart disease, stroke , and diabetes.

Poor quality and quantity of sleep is also known to impact our learning capacity, memory and concentration.

35% of people , globally, do not feel that they get sufficient sleep. This impacts their overall health and well-being. Restorative sleep is crucial to ensure the smooth functioning of your day-to-day activities.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects more or less 4% of the adult population. If not addressed on time, OSA can disrupt your health and mind. OSA is triggered when your upper airway tract is blocked. The blockage may be caused by factors like a large tongue or by extra tissue or decreased muscle tone that holds the airway open.

Each pause in breathing can have a duration of 10 seconds or more than a minute. It is linked to a drop in your oxygen levels. The event of paused breathing can take place 5 to 50 times or more each hour. This may impact your heart health and lead to other ailments.

Restless Legs Syndrome is another common sleep disorder affecting a significant cross section of the global population. Insomnia affects between 30-45% of the adult population.

Primary insomnia (insomnia with no underlying condition) is known to affect 1-10% of people, worldwide. It increases up to 25% in the elderly.

Lack of sleep quality and quantity makes us accident prone. People affected by insomnia have a 7 times higher risk of accident-driven death or injury than people who sleep well.

Extensive research has shown that people with insomnia suffer from severe symptoms of anxiety and depression. Insomnia can affect all the aspects of your life starting from work performance, interpersonal relationship, etc.

Data Source: worldsleepday.org