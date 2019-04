In India alone, about 40 million people were infected by chronic hepatitis B in 2017 and the figure for hepatitis C ranged between 6 to 12 million in the same year, reveals a latest WHO estimate. Considered as a serious public health issue, hepatitis, a liver ailment, needs attention and awareness. There are around 100 types of liver diseases that affect millions across the world. But lack of awareness about these conditions make successful recovery a challenge. With the aim of catering information to the mass about these diseases World Liver Day is celebrated every year on 19th April.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver caused by different viruses. Your liver is the second largest organ of your body responsible for functions including bile production, digestion, toxin elimination, cholesterol regulation, storing enzymes, fighting infections, so on and so forth. Unhealthy eating habits, contaminated food and water, overconsumption of alcohol, unsafe sex, drug abuse, and autoimmune disorders (when your body starts making antibodies against your own liver tissue) can increase your probability of developing hepatitis. There are 5 types of hepatitis and all of them have different ways of transmission. As we celebrate World Liver Day today, here is a low-down on hepatitis and its varying forms.

Hepatitis A

It is a highly contagious liver infection caused by hepatitis A virus. This virus is transmitted through contaminated food and water. Hepatitis A is characterised by symptoms like jaundice, loss of appetite, fever, stomach ache, nausea, fatigue, and diarrhoea. Living with poor sanitation, having sex with someone infected with the disease, or travelling to places where hepatitis A is common increase the risk of developing this condition. Anal sex and drug abuse through injections can also up the risk. The diagnosis is done through symptom analysis and blood test to check certain enzymes and antibodies. There is no specific treatment option for this inflammatory condition. Doctors mainly focus on symptom control. While suffering from hepatitis A, get enough rest, avoid alcohol and go easy on foods. Live on small and light snacks instead of full meals. Though hepatitis A is not a fatal condition, and can be fully recovered, it can relapse and in extremely rare cases, it can lead to liver failure. So it is better to take precautions to prevent it. Maintain good hygiene, drink clean water and get yourself vaccinated.

Hepatitis B

According to the estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 350 million people worldwide live with this chronic disease. This liver infection is caused by hepatitis B virus. You can get this infection through contact with body fluids (vaginal secretion, breast milk, blood, semen) of infected people. Risk factors including injection drug, tattoo with unsterilized needles, unprotected sex or sharing razor with an infected partner, living with someone with this condition, or being born to an infected mother make you vulnerable to this condition. Hepatitis B is a potentially fatal disease that can lead to serious complications like liver failure, cancer, cirrhosis (scarring of liver), kidney disease, or inflammation of blood vessels. The symptoms are pretty similar to those of hepatitis A. However, they show up pretty late: Between 1-6 months of catching the virus. Like hepatitis A, this condition is also diagnosed through similar blood tests. In case of a chronic condition, liver tissue sample is sent for a biopsy to figure out the severity of the condition. It is treated immune boosting injections and oral drugs. In severe cases, liver transplant may be required. Though the infection goes away in a few months, it may linger in some for more than six months. They are known as chronic active carriers. If you are a carrier, use condom while having sex, don’t share razors and needles with others to prevent the spread of the disease. If you fall in high-risk group for developing hepatitis B, vaccinate yourself against it. Babies born to infected mothers need to get the hepatitis B vaccine at birth.

Hepatitis C

Caused by hepatitis C virus, this condition generally leads to severe liver damage as around 80 per cent of people with the infection get to know about it when it becomes chronic. This is because hepatitis C symptoms appear late, between 2 weeks and 6 months of catching the virus. If you are infected with chronic hepatitis C, symptoms like poor appetite, dark-coloured urine and stool, itchy skin, fatigue, swelling legs, weight loss, drowsiness, and spider-like blood vessels on your skin will be persistent. It can lead to serious health issues like cirrhosis (scarring of the liver), liver failure, and cancer. Spreading through contaminated blood and body fluids, the disease is diagnosed through blood tests for antibodies, HCV RNA (genetic material from the hepatitis virus) and liver function tests that measure the levels of certain proteins and enzymes. There is a range of drugs available for chronic hepatitis C. The line of treatment will be decided your doctor depending on your condition. If you are on medication for this condition, be prepared for symptoms like flu, fatigue, headache, hair loss, depression, etc. However, in case of acute hepatitis C, no treatment options are available. Sadly, there is no vaccine available for hepatitis C.

Hepatitis D

Though not common, this is the most severe form of hepatitis. The culprit behind this condition is hepatitis D virus. You can get this disease from the contaminated blood and body fluids (semen, blood, urine, vaginal fluid) of an infected person. It can also be the result of a hepatitis B infection that you are already suffering from. Generally, people who often receive blood transfusions, use intravenous drugs, or have sex with multiple partners are at increased risk of getting hepatitis D. If chronic, this condition may lead to liver cirrhosis which may require a liver transplant. Signs of this form of hepatitis include jaundice, upset stomach, fatigue, stomach pain, joint pain, vomiting, loss of appetite, dark urine, and light-coloured stool. You need to consult a hepatologist if you notice these symptoms. He may suggest blood and imaging tests detect the condition. The currently available treatment options are not effective against this virus. However, your doctor may suggest a medicine called alpha interferon. The patients of acute hepatitis D start returning to normalcy within 2 to 3 weeks. To prevent this condition, you can get hepatitis B vaccination, have protected sex, and be cautious about needles and razors.

Hepatitis E

According to WHO, “Every year, there are an estimated 20 million hepatitis E virus infections worldwide, leading to an estimated 3.3 million symptomatic cases of hepatitis E.” It is a waterborne disease caused by the hepatitis E virus. Usually, people living with poor sanitation develop this infection. It spreads through contaminated water. After getting this condition, you will experience symptoms like stomach pain, loss of appetite, mild fever, dark urine, joint pain, and jaundice. Eating foods prepared with contaminated water or going for undercooked meat can increase your risk of developing hepatitis E. It is detected through blood or stool test. Mostly, people with hepatitis E get better within a month on their own and the condition does not develop into long-term illnesses. However, you need to rest, avoid alcohol, drink lots of water and eat healthy foods for recovery.

Home care for hepatitis

If you are suffering from hepatitis, apart from taking medications, it is important to take care of yourself at home for successful and fast recovery. It is advised to wash your hands properly often especially after using toilet. Also, avoid eating raw or undercooked foods to prevent contamination. To boost your immune cells, you need to eat a balanced and healthy diet including fruits and vegetables. Drink plenty of clean water as doing so can keep you away from some side-effects like dry skin and mouth. Also, street foods are a complete no-no. Stick to light homemade foods. Moreover, quit drinking alcohol as it is toxic to the liver. Indulge in weight loss exercise if you are obese, as fat deposit in your liver can cause fatty liver disease. Get enough sleep so that your body can prepare itself to fight against the disease. Do not go for over-the-counter drugs without your doctor’s recommendation. To protect others from getting the disease, try to avoid sex as long as the infection persists or use condoms. Do not share your razer, toothbrush, and needles.