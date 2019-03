Kidney transplant is one of the two choices that people with kidney failure are left with. The other option is lifelong dialysis. But Renu Kaul (name changed on request) from Gurugram, who had been suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) since 2008, didn’t have the option of dialysis. She had to go for a pre-emptive kidney transplant in October 2012 when her kidneys stopped functioning due to CKD. “Unfortunately, my veins are very thin. So I couldn’t go for dialysis,” says Renu. For dialysis, a fistula needs to be created surgically, which connects your artery to the vein of your arm.

Tryst with CKD

Renu was pregnant when she was diagnosed with CKD. “Normally, the symptoms of kidney diseases start showing up at the last stage. But thankfully, I got to know of my condition quite early on. It hadn’t got that bad by then,” recalls Renu. During the fifth month of her gestational period, blood tests revealed that Renu’s kidney parameters (creatinine and urea) were a little on the higher side.

“After my delivery, when I came back home with my daughter, my creatinine levels were 2.4. A figure above 1.4 or 1.5 indicates that there is something wrong with your kidneys. In my case, the kidney condition got worsened by blood poisoning. It took place during my C-section, thanks to the miserly use of anaesthesia by my doctors,” she says.

High blood pressure (BP) was the culprit behind Renu’s condition. “It was uncontrollable from the time of my pregnancy, which necessitated a premature delivery. Even after my child was born, the BP kept on spiralling despite the medication. But we managed,” she says with a sigh of relief.

Countdown to kidney transplant

Renu was under the observation of a nephrologist since 2008. So her kidney health was consistently monitored. She used to get her blood tests done at regular intervals which revealed that her creatinine levels were rising. “By early 2012, my creatinine count reached 6-7. Finally, when I went for the transplant in October, it was 9. Moreover, the iron in my body wasn’t getting converted to haemoglobin as my kidneys had stopped functioning. So I had to take injections. The frequency, however, depended on my condition,” says Renu. But this was not all. The urea build-up in her body was also very high and she couldn’t walk properly for a couple of months owing to swollen feet. “That was due to a rise in my uric acid, another common symptom of any kidney disease.” All these were accompanied by extreme fatigue and weakness. She used to feel completely drained out by the evening every day. Perhaps her depleted iron count had a part to play in this. “I had to go for iron infusion. In fact, I had stopped chumming for the whole of 2012.” But Renu never gave up. She has been in high spirit through all of it, thanks to her belief in Buddhist philosophy. “I have been practising Buddhism for the last 12 years. It has helped me keep my chin up at every setback,” says Renu.

Early diagnosis was the other factor that went in Renu’s favour allowing her sufficient time to take the required precautions and helping her plan everything in advance for the transplant. “Throughout these months I made sure that my diet was low in protein and potassium. This was necessary to keep my blood toxins low. Moreover, my water intake also had to be very limited. I couldn’t drink more than my kidney could filter out.”

Scene after the surgery

Fortunately, Renu’s recovery was quite fast. She was discharged 8 days after the transplant. “I was quite lucky in this because, the longer you stay in hospital, the higher are your chances of contracting infections.” This theory is way more applicable in case of kidney transplant patients because their post-operative line of treatment includes immunosuppressants, which weaken their immune function, making them extremely vulnerable to germs and bacteria.

“I have to be on immunosuppressants throughout my life. So I need to be extra cautious about keeping infections at bay. If a healthy person gets dengue he will recover, but I may not, because my immunity is compromised.”

This 44-year-old woman seems to be quite in charge of her life and condition. She works from home, stays active through the day and goes for light workouts like walking twice or thrice a week. “Heavy workouts like weight lifting, however, are not allowed. But I had done a little bit of Zumba,” she says, smiling.

Post-operative care

It’s not easy to bounce back to normal life after a kidney transplant. It requires a lot of patience, positivity and balance. Renu seems to be a combination of it all. While she enjoys life, Renu never slacks on her medications or dietary restrictions. “I never skip my medicines and make sure that they are taken on time. My immunosuppressants need to be taken at a gap of 12 hours and I have maintained this throughout these years without fail,” she says. Her post-operative care included small but significant steps that have helped her in the long run. “After I came back home, all the carpets were removed to prevent dust accumulation. Even my pet was not with us for those few months. My utensils were kept in a separate place and this hasn’t changed yet. For the first three months, when I was homebound, I used to drink boiled RO water. Even after brushing I would use RO water.”

Renu used to avoid going to crowded places for quite long.”I went for a movie only a year after my kidney transplant. However, even if I had to go somewhere, I would use a mask. I still wear one while going for a blood test. Also, I make it a point to wash my hand before putting it into my mouth. These are essential to keep myself germ-free. I can’t afford to fall sick because I take long to recover.” This also explains why she is extremely cautious about what and where she eats. “I don’t generally eat out. Salads, mushrooms, prawns, left-overs and preservatives like juices, sauces, jams and pickles and soft drinks are no-nos for me as they may lead to infections and toxin build-up.” She keeps an eye on her carb and protein intake as well while ensuring that her kidney is well-hydrated. However, Renu doesn’t miss out on her glass of red wine once a month.

Happiness

“True that precautions have made my life a little restrictive. I don’t eat out, can’t play contact sports and there is a ban on a lot of medicines also. Though these conditions make life slightly challenging at times, Buddhism has helped me sail through it all,” she signs off.