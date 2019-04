Doctors estimate that India has the second largest population of hemophilia patients with the number hovering around 2 lakh. Unfortunately, 80 per cent of these cases go undetected, thanks to the lack of diagnostic tools in remote parts of the country, they observe. World Hemophilia Day, celebrated on 17th April every year, is an initiative to change these sorry figures and improve the life quality of people with this condition. While diagnosis and treatment facilities are a must to help hemophilia patients, information about the disease is also equally important for them to take the right decisions. On this World Hemophilia Day, here is everything you need to know about this bleeding disorder.

WHAT IS HEMOPHILIA?

Simply put, this is a condition in which the clotting capacity of your blood is impaired. This leads to uncontrollable and frequent sessions of bleeding (internal and external), even in case of a minor injury. The internal bleeding normally takes place in the joints and muscles. According to some estimates, this may lead to death among 1 or 2 per cent of the affected people. For smooth functioning of the clotting mechanism, your blood needs 13 proteins written as I to XIII. In case of hemophilia, an inherited condition, these clotting factors are missing or are very low in the blood, owing to a genetic mutation. Men are affected by this condition and women are carriers of the faulty gene that leads to hemophilia. However, they are rarely hit by this disorder.

TYPES OF HAEMOPHILIA

Though there are various types of hemophilia, the most common ones are Hemophilia A and Hemophilia B. Hemophilia C, which is rarely found, is caused by the absence or low levels of clotting factor XI.

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia A is most common among the patients of this bleeding disorder. It occurs due to low levels of the clotting factor VIII. The severity of the condition depends on the quantity of this protein in your blood. Usually, hemophilia A is inherited but around one third people with the disease develop it before they were born due to certain spontaneous mutation in the gene. Mild hemophilia A is characterized by heavy bleeding only after a serious injury, surgery, childbirth, or during periods. In case of moderate hemophilia A, you may experience heavy bleeding even without an injury. However, in severe cases, apart from injury bleeding, frequent episodes of internal bleeding in joints or muscles will be experienced. In rare cases, bleeding can be in your brain causing double vision, sudden weakness, and prolonged headache.

Hemophilia B

If you do not have enough factor IX in your blood, you are suffering from hemophilia B. Just like hemophilia A, it can also be either inherited of developed through spontaneous mutation. It generally gets diagnosed in the childhood itself. Hepatitis B is characterized by nosebleed for no reason, excessive blood loss from small cuts, large bruises, and blood in stool or urine. Bleeding muscle, joint or even a small bump on the head can become serious if you are suffering from hemophilia B.

CAUSES AND RISK FACTORS OF HAEMOPHILIA



Hemophilia is a disease linked to X chromosome. A mutated gene in the X chromosome of their mothers gives this condition to men. But they don’t pass it on to their kids. A male child can get this condition from the mother only, as he inherits the X chromosome from his mother and Y chromosome (which is not affected) from the father. However, a daughter can become the carrier of hemophilia, not the sufferer, if her father is affected by the disease. This is because a female child inherits the X chromosomes of both the parents and if one of them carries a mutated gene, the other X chromosome ensures the supply of clotting factors in the blood. However, if you are the daughter of a hemophilic father and a carrier mother , you may also develop the condition. This is a rare occurrence though. In case the mother is not a carrier and father is affected, the son has no risk of hemophilia. However, spontaneous gene mutation can also be the culprit behind this condition.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

If you are suffering from hemophilia, you will find it difficult to stop a bleeding session that may occur due to an injury or post a surgery. Hemophilia patients are also called ‘free bleeders’ because of their impaired blood clotting ability. If you are a hemophiliac, you will experience persistent nosebleeds, swelled joints due to internal bleeding, bleeding in your gums, etc.

HOW TO DIAGNOSE HAEMOPHILIA?

If you are wondering when you should visit a doctor to check for haemophilia, the answer is whenever you experience an incidence of abnormal bleeding, you should check with a physician. He may refer you to a hematologist. Your doctor will initially enquire about your family history and after that he may perform blood screening tests to measure the blood clotting ability. A complete blood count (CBC), prothrombin time (PT) test, fibrinogen test and activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT) test, clotting factor tests are generally performed to identify hemophilia. Also, there is a coagulation factor test where your doctor will take a blood sample from your arm in order to check if any of your clotting factors are missing or impaired. In the coagulation test results, if your percentage shows 6-40 %, it means you have mild haemophilia. If the numbers drop down to 1-5 per cent, it means your condition has reached a moderate stage and any outcome of less than 1 per cent reflects a severe case of hemophilia.

TREATMENTS AVAILABLE FOR HAEMOPHILIA



Drugs and factor replacement therapy are the two treatment modalities available for this condition. Factor replacement therapy is suggested when the drugs fail.

Drugs

In case you are suffering from a mild form of this bleeding disorder, your doctor may prescribe you antifibrinolytics drugs such as aminocaproic acid and tranexamic acid, to address your condition. Also, your doctor might also ask you to avoid aspirin and ibuprofen and use acetaminophen instead, to get relief from the pain that usually accompanies this disorder. Acetaminophen doesn’t affect your blood clotting capacity while the other options do so.

Factor replacement therapy

In this treatment, the missing clotting factors (VIII or IX) are injected to your vein via blood from a donor to overcome the deficiency. The frequency of this treatment varies depending on the severity of the condition. There are two types of factor replacement therapy: Prophylaxis, where your doctor will replace your clotting factors on a weekly basis and on-demand therapy, where a patient is given the missing clotting factor whenever he experiences a bleeding episode.

GENETIC COUNSELLING

This is a must if you are a carrier of the faulty gene that gives hemophilia or your partner is suffering from the condition. Genetic counselling is especially recommended for the time you plan a baby. Your counsellor will be able to assess the chance of your baby being born with hemophilia. You have to take the final call based on genetic assessment. It is recommended for an expecting couple as well. If the chance of hemophilia is high in your about-to-be-born child, abortion may be recommended.