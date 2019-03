Purple Day is celebrated every year on March 26the with the aim of increasing awareness about epilepsy globally and to eliminate common fears and misconceptions surrounding this central nervous system disorder. The day has derived its name from lavender which is a purple coloured plant and is proven to act as a relaxant and an anticonvulsant. The concept of Purple day was initiated by Cassidy Megan, a 9-year-old girl who herself struggled with epilepsy. Further, it was developed into a campaign by the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia. On March 26, 2008, the first Purple Day event was held. As we celebrate Purple Day today, let us decode epilepsy bust the common myths surrounding this neurological disorder.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by repeated seizures. In this disorder, your brain’s electrical rhythms become imbalanced, causing seizures, sudden alteration of behaviour, sensations, and occasional unconsciousness. Affecting people of all ages, gender, races, and ethnic backgrounds, epilepsy is generally diagnosed after you have had at least two seizures that were not caused by some known medical condition including alcohol withdrawal or low levels of blood sugar. The risk factors of epilepsy include premature or traumatic birth, abnormal brain structures at birth, bleeding inside the brain, serious brain injury, brain tumours, stroke caused due to arteries blockage, certain mental health issues, etc. There are lots of myths and misconceptions surrounding this condition. On Purple Day this year, we dispel them for you.

Myth 1: Seizers during epilepsy always cause shudders.

Fact: It is not necessary that you experience a jerk every time you have seizures. You may sometimes fall unconscious without a convulsion too. You may also do not go through these symptoms at all and feel something totally different like lip smacking, stiff limbs, urge to scream, feeling of fear, numbness or tingling. Epileptic attacks are of several types and can affect any part of your brain based on which you experience symptoms.

Myth 2: Epilepsy is infectious.epilepsy

Fact: It is a neurological disorder. It cannot be transmitted. Epilepsy is not caused by infectious bacteria or viruses like a common cold, typhoid, measles, or HIV that can spread through physical contact, droplets, air, water, insect bite, or sexual intercourse.

Myth 3: Epilepsy is not treatable.

Fact: There are various treatment options available for this neurological condition including surgery, anti-convulsant drugs like sodium valporate, phenobarbitone, phenytoin, carbamazepine, and topiramate. There are other therapies based on the cause of the condition.

Myth 4: It is a genetic condition.

Fact: Though genes play a role in this condition, epilepsy is not entirely a genetic condition and can affect anyone at any time with or without a family history of this condition. It doesn’t have any association with age, sex, or family background. However, a person can be born with this condition and others may experience their first seizure at a young age. There are several factors like head trauma, stroke, prenatal injury, and autism that can cause epilepsy.

Myth 5: You have epilepsy if you have had seizure.

Fact: Apart from epilepsy, there are various other reasons including head injury, increased temperature, and binge drinking, that can cause seizures. If only the person has had at least two unprovoked seizures, he may be considered for the diagnosis of epilepsy.

Myth 6: Epilepsy is a type of possession caused by evil spirits.

Fact: It is a central nervous system condition that affects your brain’s electrical impulses. Also, your body experiences symptoms like recurrent seizures, unconsciousness, and numbness. It is not any kind of possession.

Myth 7: A person with epilepsy swallows his tongue during seizure.

Facts: It is humanly not possible to swallow your own tongue. However, people do bite their tongue during a seizure episode.

Myth 8: People with epilepsy are mentally challenged.

Fact: During an epilepsy attack, your brain cells start sending signals abnormally which affects your movement, consciousness, and muscle tone. This can cause some a feeling of fear temporarily. However, it can never cause permanent psychological problems. In some cases, a person suffering from a certain psychological condition may experience an epilepsy-like episode, but epileptic do not necessarily develop any psychological abnormality.

Myth 9: Epilepsy can make you dependent.

Fact: Effective treatment options are available for epilepsy. This means that people with this condition can lead a normal life. They just need assistance at the time of the attack or an emergency. They can lead a normal a normal life otherwise. However, they should avoid adventurous sports or activities.

Myth 10: At the time of an epileptic attack, the patient’s movements needs to be restricted.

Fact: This can only aggravate the situation. If an epileptic patient develops uncontrollable movements, do not try to stop him or her. All you need to do is ensure that no dangerous object is within their reach. Also, do not try to put anything into the mouth (a common action noticed due to the fear that the patient will swallow his own tongue). If the person has fallen down, give him breathing space and flip her to one side to let the saliva ooze out of the mouth. This will prevent chocking. Also, if he is wearing glasses, remove them. If the attack lasts for more than 5 minutes, call a doctor because epileptic attacks normally last for less than that.