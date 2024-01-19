On Camera: 18-Year-Old College Student Dies of Heart Attack During Coaching Class in Indore, Watch Video Inside

In a shocking video which is making rounds on the social media, a college student, 18, can be seen complaining of uneasiness before succumbing to heart attack inside a coaching class.

In yet another unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old college student died Wednesday evening after suffering a heart attack during a coaching class in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The student, identified as Madhav, a Bhanwarkuan resident, was diligently preparing for the entrance exam of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) when he felt a sharp ache in his chest.

CCTV footage of the classroom captured the entire distressing incident.

In the 32-second video, Madhav is initially seen sitting among all the other students who are preparing for the MPPSC exam, engaged in his studies. But 10 seconds into the video, he could be seen leaning over his desk and showing signs of discomfort and uneasiness. Shortly after, he can be seen tumbling off his desk and onto the floor.

Watch The Complete Video Here:

Heart attacks, even among young individuals like Madhav, are not unheard of. The mounting pressure of competitive exams, including long hours of studying combined with stress, and anxiety, can take a serious toll on a student's physical and mental well-being - resulting in serious health complications such as a heart attack or a brain stroke. The incident is a reminder to all educational institutions and coaching centers that they must prioritize the health and welfare of their students, offering counseling services and stress management programs to combat the adverse effects of exam-related stress.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com on the current surge in the number of heart attack deaths in the country, especially among the youths, Dr. Raghavindra Saxena, Apollo Hospitals, said that most of these cases are happening between 30-45, and the major cause behind it is the stress, and lifestyle habits. For a student, stress is one of the biggest contributors to ailing heart health. "Heart attacks, not discriminating between age or profession, can be the result of various contributing factors such as pre-existing health conditions, stress, or controversial lifestyle choices. It's important for everyone, students in particular, to become aware of these risks and instill proper safeguards to prevent such occurrences," said Dr Saxena.

Warning Signs of Heart Attack

What is the first thing that you can do to keep your heart safe and protect it from such deadly conditions? Understanding the risk factors, taking note of their lifestyle habits, and recognizing the signs and symptoms.

Here are the top 10 signs of a heart attack that you must never ignore:

Chest discomfort Chest pain Dizziness Excessive Sweating Irregular heartbeat Nausea or vomiting Breathlessness Anxiety and fear Pain in other areas of the body: Heart attack pain can radiate to the arms, neck, jaw, back, or stomach. It may also be accompanied by a feeling of indigestion. Extreme fatigue or tiredness.

Madhav's death has focused attention, again, on the 'silent heart attack', which media reports claim has claimed at least four lives in Indore alone over the past few weeks. This tragic event sheds light on the importance of health and lifestyle choices. It's a harsh reminder for everyone to prioritize health and for educational institutes to take preemptive measures to ensure student well-being. Let's take this incident as a call for creating a safer, healthier environment for students.