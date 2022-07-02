Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Effects of Climate Change On This Essential Nutrient

Climate Change Is Increasing The Temperature Of Oceans And Seas

Increase in the water temperature is affecting the planktons thereby leading to a serious decrease in omega-3 fatty acids.

The global climate change is affecting the survival of marine organisms now more than ever. There has been a significant reduction in planktons in the oceans and seas due to reduction in ice, rise in water levels and heat waves. These climatic phenomena are raising the temperature of the water and thereby affecting the planktons. The lipids in the planktons help produce the omega 3 fatty acids, which are extremely beneficial for human health. Decrease in planktons would mean a serious decrease in omega 3 fatty acids for marine organisms and for humans as humans depend on marine organisms for omega 3 fatty acids.

Lipids are a class of biomolecules produced and used by organisms from all domains of life for energy storage, membrane structure, and signaling. They make up about 10-20 per cent of the plankton in the surface ocean where lipid production and inventories are greatest. The lipids in the planktons can impact our health in many ways. As the ocean's temperature increases, the composition of the lipids is also going to change because of it. The lipids influence the quality of the food that we consume every day and if that gets affected right from the start of the food chain then it is a matter of serious concern.

Importance Of Omega-3 Fatty Acid

Omega-3 fatty acid is an essential fat that the human body cannot produce on its own, and is widely regarded as a 'good' fat that links seafood consumption to heart health. A deficiency in omega 3 fatty acids in humans could cause a lot of problems later on in life. Doctors usually recommend this nutrient for children at the very onset of their life so that they do not have any deficiency. As for adults, there are many diseases that can be avoided by simply taking omega 3 supplements daily. The benefits are as follows:

Fish oil helps lower the levels of triglycerides or blood fat level

Keeps rheumatoid arthritis at bay

Can prevent depression

Boosts neurological development in infants

Good for asthma patients

Can reduce the symptoms of ADHD in person

Can delay the onset of Alzheimer's

Can help prevent dementia

Sources Of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

The types of fishes, which are known to be a source for omega-3 fatty acids, are all salt-water fishes found in seas and oceans.

Anchovies

Bluefish

Herring

Mackerel

Marlin

Orange roughly

Salmon

Sardines

Sturgeon

Lake trout

Tuna

Humans are the ones responsible for this extreme and dangerous change in our climate. As climatic circumstances get worse, experts are also unsure of how water bodies of the world are going to respond to this in the future. As global warming increases day by day, there will be fewer and fewer omega-3 fatty acids produced by the planktons. So, that day may not be far away when we face an acute shortage of this essential nutrient.