Oliver 'Power' Grant Dies At 52: What We Know About Wu-Tang Clan Co-Founder's Cause of Death

Grant, who died on Feb. 23 at age 52, was described as "a true fighter until the end" in the joint tribute. Scroll down to know the real cause of his death - as disclosed by his family.

Oliver 'Power' Grant Dies At 52: What We Know About Wu-Tang Clan Co-Founder's Cause of Death

Oliver 'Power' Grant Death News: Wu-Tang Clan co-founder Oliver "Power" Grant's, who died on February 23, lost his life to an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer, family confirmed on Sunday. In a joint statement published to Instagram on Sunday, March 1, Grant's family and the Wu-Tang Clan shared that the entrepreneur and executive producer died following a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Taking to social media, they wrote: "A true fighter until the end, he was surrounded by his mother, his children, his family, and his closest friends," read the tribute, which praised Grant as a "proud product of the Park Hill neighborhood." Grant was raised in the Park Hill projects of Staten Island, New York, alongside the future members of the Wu-Tang Clan. "From those streets, he rose to become a visionary force, a pillar of the Wu-Tang family, and a global architect of culture," the statement continued. "It was the honor of his life to pour his love, wisdom, and brilliance into his family and his community. His impact was singular; there will never be another to take his place."

"Power will always be loved, and his legacy will forever remain," his family and the Wu-Tang Clan continued before sharing a quote: "Greatness is not what you have, but what you give."

CHECK THE POST HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wu Tang Clan (@wutangclan)

Oliver 'Power' Grant Dies At 52 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

Oliver 'Power' Grant, the Wu-Tang Clan co-founder who executive produced all of the seminal hip-hop collective's albums, has died aged 52. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), pancreatic cancer ranks among the top most common cancer found in men. "Pancreatic cancer is more common in men than women, often diagnosed between 60-85 years of age. It is a highly aggressive cancer with high mortality, frequently linked to smoking, obesity, and chronic pancreatitis. Key risks for men include a sedentary lifestyle, heavy alcohol use, and occupational exposure to certain chemicals."

What Makes Pancreatic Cancer So Deadly?

What makes the cancer deadliest is its nature to remain silent untill it starts affecting the other organs. In a study, the Mayo Clinic, has explained that pancreatic cancer rarely is found at its early stages when the chance of curing it is greatest. This is because it often doesn't cause symptoms until after it has spread to other organs.

You may like to read

Some of the most common signs of pancreatic cancer includes:

Belly pain that spreads to the sides or back. Loss of appetite. Weight loss. Yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes, called jaundice. Light-colored or floating stools. Dark-colored urine. Itching. New diagnosis of diabetes or diabetes that's getting harder to control. Pain and swelling in an arm or leg, which might be caused by a blood clot. Tiredness or weakness.

Grant was not an official performing member, but he was widely regarded as the group's business backbone during its formative years. In the early 1990s, as Wu-Tang Clan prepared to release their landmark debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Grant encouraged a then-unorthodox strategy: allow individual members to sign solo deals with different record labels while remaining united as a group.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.