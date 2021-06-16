In a document CDC revealed that older adults are more likely to get injuries from falls and car crashes as they age. While these injuries can have fatal outcomes the good thing is that these injuries can be avoided allowing people aged 65 and over to live a longer and healthier life. As per the data released by CDC one in four adults fall resulting in around 36 million falls. If left unattended these falls can result in shattered bones or a severe head or brain injury. However they can be prevented. How Can Older People Prevent A Fall? Physical