In a document, CDC revealed that older adults are more likely to get injuries from falls and car crashes as they age. While these injuries can have fatal outcomes, the good thing is that these injuries can be avoided, allowing people aged 65 and over to live a longer and healthier life. As per the data released by CDC, one in four adults fall, resulting in around 36 million falls. If left unattended, these falls can result in shattered bones or a severe head or brain injury. However, they can be prevented.

How Can Older People Prevent A Fall?

Physical changes and health issues, as well as the medications used to treat such illnesses, make falls more likely as you become older. CDC points out, "there are simple steps you can take to keep yourself from falling and to stay healthy and independent longer." It is vital that tell your doctor if you have fallen, especially "if you feel unsteady when standing or walking, or if you are afraid you might fall."

CDC explained that some medicines that older people take tend to make them "dizzy or sleepy" which can increase your risk of falling. They also emphasise the significance of having an eye exam and a foot checkup at least once a year, as well as discussing correct footwear to lessen the chance of falling. They also recommend speaking with your doctor about any health concerns that may increase your risk of falling such as depression, osteoporosis, or hypotension.

Measures To Prevent Injuries

CDC notices that vision problems and cognitive decline can increase of being injured in a traffic crash. Some measures suggested by CDC include:

Drive when the sun is shining, and the weather is pleasant. Driving in bad weather (such as rain or snow) or at night increases your chances of crashing.

Don’t drink and drink as alcohol affects judgement and increases the chance of crashing.

They also emphasise the need for preparation. Find the safest route with well-lit streets and crossroads with left-hand turns before you get behind the wheel.

Maintain a significant gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. As you get older, you may notice that your reflexes are slower or that your reaction time is slower.

Avoid driving when distracted by things like listening to a loud radio, talking or texting on your phone, or eating.

If possible, consider alternatives to driving, such as riding with a friend or family member, using a ride-sharing service, or taking public transportation.

Some drugs may cause dizziness, sleepiness, or slowed reaction times. This can raise your chances of being involved in an automobile accident. Ask your doctor to confirm.

Know The Symptoms Of A Concussion

As per the study, a traumatic brain injury is an injury that affects how the brain works. “It may be caused by a bump, blow, jolt to the head, or a penetrating injury such as when an object enters the skull and harms the brain.” There are many types of traumatic brain injuries, including mild, moderate, and severe concussion. Falls and motor vehicles are two of the leading causes of the problem. In case you notice any symptoms, talk to your doctor immediately to avoid complications. It is crucial to know if it is a concussion because it may overlap the signs of other diseases.