Lack of sleep is a very common condition but when it takes a severe form like insomnia it can have a debilitating effect on your day-to-day functioning. Chronic sleeping disorders like insomnia can be linked to a number of health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure levels, mental conditions and more especially in elderly people. According to a new study published in a journal called Sleep, older adults with depression, who also experience persistent and worsening sleep disturbances, are at a much higher risk of remaining depressed. Researchers from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health analyzed the data of almost 600 people over the age of 60 years and who visited primary care centers in the Northeast US. All patients met clinical criteria for major or minor depression at the onset of the study.

Therefore, if you too are suffering from sleeplessness or insomnia then you must consult a doctor rather than picking up a sleeping tablet on your own. But before you visit your health care expert, go through some of our natural remedies which will help you improve your sleep. Yes, take a look at a few simple ways you can try to actually better the quality of your sleep.

Aromatherapy

It is an inexpensive and an easy routine to adapt in your lifestyle. Here, a range of essential oils like chamomile, patchouli or ylang-ylang can help you relax mentally and physically. The method includes a few drops of oil on a diffuser that releases a fragrance when lighted. If you don’t have a diffuser, try putting essential oil drops in a handkerchief and place it under your pillow. You may also add drops of the oils into your bathing water. Also Read - Do you suffer from lower back pain? Changing your sleeping posture may work wonders

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is believed to have flavonoids that can help cure the problem by interacting with benzodiazepine receptors in the brain which are responsible for your sleep-wake transition. Also, chamomile tea doesn’t contain caffeine which may hinder your sleep cycle.

Yoga and meditation

Relaxation and yoga can help in healing the mind and body. According to many studies, yoga and mindfulness-based stress management can cure insomnia symptoms. Yoga asanas like UtthanPristhasana, Salabhasana, Uttanasana are among a few poses which promote better sleep.

Food that helps you sleep

Many chemicals, amino acids, enzymes, nutrients, and hormones like tryptophan, melatonin and more work together to encourage better sleep. They also help in aligning the sleep cycle properly. Some of the foods which contain such properties are almond, warm milk, kiwifruit, walnuts etc.

Gentle and slow music

Music is a lot more than just something to enjoy and dance to. It has a direct impact on the parasympathetic nervous system which helps your body prepare for sleep. According to studies, older adults who listen to soothing music for 45 minutes to 1 hour tend to sleep better.