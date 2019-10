Technology has made life easy. Everything is instant and information is available at just one click in this much modern world. There have been debates and correlation between smartphone addiction ‘messing’ with mental health. However, there’s still an ongoing debate about this. Even then, there have been researches that prove that people who spend more time on smartphones than permitted are at a higher risk of getting depressed.

In a study of 346 participants, between 18-20 years of age, researcher Matthew Lapierre and his collaborators from the University of Arizona found, ‘Smartphone dependency predicts higher reports of depressive symptoms and loneliness, rather than the other way around.’ This, in a way, also gives an insight into what comes first, smartphones or depression? This study explains that people, especially the younger generation, who are hooked to their devices are may be at a higher risk of getting depressed. This could happen because of many reasons, some of them are unexplained but still significant.

Taking this scenario as a pretext, let’s revisit the terrible and sad terror attack on a mosque in New Zealand. The attacker who shot almost 50 people was a young boy. What was more alarming was that he dubbed the whole massacre on his phone and ‘went live’ on Facebook showing off his actions. This is one of the biggest examples that shows how addiction to technology or screen and could be dangerous. Also, no one has forgotten the fad of horrifying blue whale challenge which was linked with numerous deaths world over. This was because of a game that at the end challenges the gamer to take his own life. The obsession to this kind of a virtual world took life many people which included, children and educated young adults.

What smartphones can do to you

Similar studies reveal that youngsters who are addicted to their smartphones show growing symptoms of loneliness and anxiety. They are too reliant on their devices and find it difficult to deal with anxiety if their phones are not accessible or with them. Teenagers and adolescents are anyway vulnerable to developing poor mental health. Smartphones infiltration at this tender age may make them feel lonely and depressed.

Availability of only virtual world to interact with is another major reason why people obsessed with mobile phones show symptoms of depression. Psychologists, who have been dealing with such cases, strongly believe that phones have now replaced real people—friends, relatives, cousins and even family. This has led to serious threats to people’s security and mental health. These people have an open life on social media which might or might not be real. Reactions and actions on these sites could be disruptive and negative.

Mental health experts also believe that increase in the time spent on smartphones, cases of sleep disorders have also increased. It’s required to shut off all electronic devices at least 30 minutes to one hour before the sleep time. These days this time has been encroached by smartphones killing the sleep pattern. Sleep disorders have deep-rooted connection with serious mood swings leading to depression and anxiety.

What you can do to address the issue

Parents and guardians need to step up. They need to take serious action first, to correct their own ways and lead by example. Parents, teachers and role models should limit the screen time for children. They should also regulate the content a child is exposed to or searching for, on his phone or on internet. Meditate when you want to pick up your phone at odd time or distract yourself with a constructive activity. Stop taking your phones with you everywhere.