Mahesh Singh spends his days sitting on a chair in his verandah while his son helps him with daily chores, thanks to his disabled leg. This 65-year-old from Pyarechak village in the Arwal district of Bihar is suffering from lymphatic filariasis, a condition characterised by the enlargement and hardening of limbs or body parts due to tissue swelling. The disease manifests itself through oedema and other symptoms occurring due to the obstruction of lymphatic vessels. It is a neglected tropical ailment in which filarial parasites are transmitted to human body through mosquitoes. People living in tropical or sub-tropical areas are at the greatest risk of contracting it.

Mahesh was infected by the lymphoedema virus in his adolescent years which has landed him in his current state. In his younger days, he was instrumental in running the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme in his community. He would go around distributing anti-filarial drugs on a regular basis. But now, he is not capable of living a normal life. The disfiguration that is caused by the enlargement of legs, hands or even genitalia, results in immense pain and Mahesh is no exception.

Lymphatic filariasis: The current scenario

Unfortunately, there are many like Mahesh who have been reduced to live a life of disability only because nobody ever told them about taking anti-filarial drugs or because they had contracted the disease much before they started taking the preventive medicines.

According to the World Health Organization estimates, globally, 120 million people living in the tropical and subtropical areas are currently suffering from lymphatic filariasis. Among them, 25 million men are affected by genital diseases and 15 million women are living with lymphoedema of the leg. There are 856 million people in 52 countries worldwide who are threatened by lymphatic filariasis and require preventive chemotherapy to stop the spread of this parasitic infection.

In India, it has been reported in 256 districts across 21 states and union territories. Around 650 million Indians are currently at risk of contracting the disease. The farmer community in villages across India is majorly affected by this disease. Also, the two biggest agriculture-oriented states, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, comprising a large number of farmers, hold 35 per cent of the burden of this disease in the country. These include 38 districts of Bihar and 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Loan waiver or health initiative: What is more important for farmers?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly stresses on reforms to double the income of farmers, how on earth will a disabled farmer perform his duties well enough to increase or double his income? The farmer community is responsible for the agricultural growth of our country, which also impacts the national GDP. But they will not be in a position to give their best if they suffer from a disease like lymphatic filariasis, that is actually the second largest disability causing disease in the world.

There is a discussion about farmer’s loan waiver that mostly surfaces near the election time. However, it is not a long-term solution for the farmer community. A long term plan for farmers’ health, sanitation and education can make them more efficient in their performance, thereby improving the economy of our country.

A multi-dimensional approach is the need of the hour

Diseases like filariasis fall in the category of neglected tropical diseases or NTDs and have been neglected by governments for over many years. The disease cannot be cured by simply taking a certain drug once you contract the disease since prevention is the only cure for this. Preventive drugs should reach every corner of the country. Simultaneously, it is imperative that fogging of mosquitoes is regularly done since mosquitoes are the real culprits here. The disease only spreads when a mosquito infected by lymphatic filariasis (this happens when a mosquito bites a person having active LF -microfilaria in peripheral blood) bites a healthy person. The problem is multi-dimensional and it needs a multi-dimensional approach.

Any constructive step taken towards achieving elimination of lymphatic filariasis should be commended and supported by all. The disease demands to be taken up like a mission, especially by communities living in tropical regions that usually form the endemic zones, where disease risk is the highest. Participation of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers can inspire and motivate communities to take these drugs once annually.

We have an admirable record in eradicating polio from our country. However, here the problem is somewhat more complicated because multiple factors are at play: Mosquitoes, patients already infected and preventive medicines to be taken annually for over a period of time.

This could be a reason why the elimination programme that was supposed to phase out lymphatic filariasis in 5 years has not been able to achieve its target even after running continuously for more than a decade. The next target of filariasis elimination is 2020, which also seems impossible at this pace.

New approach, new ray of hope

Lymphatic filariasis needs a new and more innovative approach for its elimination. A new doze pole approach with triple drug instead of dual was launched on 20th December 2018, in the Arwal district of Bihar. A third medicine, Ivermectin, has been introduced as part of the initiative. It has to be taken along with Albendazole and DEC as a preventive drug.

Also, this new approach introduces the doze pole as a new feature in the elimination process. Here, the dosage will be prescribed according to the height of an individual. So a dual standard doze has been replaced by dosage according to one’s height. This new approach, coupled with the addition of the third drug, should help in accelerating the elimination drive.

The filariasis virus may not threaten one’s life but it gives a lifelong disability and every new case detected will make the fight against it a little more difficult. Also, a life of disability is sometimes worse than death. That’s why real contribution for farmers would be to come up with polio-like missions for diseases like lymphatic filariasis.