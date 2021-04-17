Currently, there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, a brain disorder that affects movement. Parkinson’s symptoms begin gradually and get worse over time. Usually, it starts with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. As the disease progresses, patients may experience shaking, stiffness and difficulty walking and talking. These symptoms result from the loss of neurons that produce dopamine, a chemical messenger involved in sending messages to the part of the brain that controls movement and coordination. Dopamine replacement therapy (DRT), which aims to replenish dopamine levels in the brain, is considered the most effective treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Studies have shown that DRT can reduce symptoms and increase lifespan for patients suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. An 81-year-old woman with Parkinson’s who was unable to do her daily activities with ease has resumed her normal routine after undergoing this treatment at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, Mumbai amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Parkinson’s Disease — Do Not Ignore These Warning Signs And Symptoms

Dopamine Replacement Therapy for Parkinson’s: A Case Study

A year ago, Aruna Modi, an 81-year-old resident of Mira Road, suddenly encountered problems with movement and suffered from a urine infection. Soon, she lost interest in her real-world activities like bathing and avoided getting involved in family discussions. She would remain aloof and later required support for performing daily chores. Her worried family members assumed that she is depressed and took her to various medicos, but nothing helped. Later, the patient was brought to Neurology OPD at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road in August 2020, where the doctors confirmed that she was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) type of Parkinson’s disease after a series of tests like MRI. Also Read - Depression, Anxiety Can Lead To Parkinson's Disease: Warning Symptoms To Look Out For

“Parkinson’s disease is a long-term, degenerative, neurological disease that leads to the loss of control over some body functions. It causes slowing of movement, shaking, difficulty in moving the eyes, dull facial expressions, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination in people. It predominately takes a toll on the dopamine-producing neurons in a specific area of the brain known as substantia nigra. As the disease progresses, one may have difficulty walking and talking, and advanced age is the risk factor for the occurrence of Parkinson’s,” explained Dr. Pavan Pai, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road. Also Read - World Brain Day 2020: Know all about early onset Parkinson’s disease

According to Dr Pai, around 12 percent of patients visiting her on a daily basis have Parkinson’s disease. Timely intervention is key to manage the disease, he noted.

The octogenarian with Parkinson’s was immediately started on dopamine replacement therapy. “After a week, the dosage of the medication was increased, and she improved a lot. In the 1st week of September 2020, the patient started walking without the support and resumed her daily routine. She started having conversations with people and even played cards. On follow-up after 8 months, the patient is not only leading a normal life but also started performing activities like cooking which she enjoyed doing earlier,” said Dr Pai.

Aruna Modi thanked the doctors for giving her a new lease of life and asked people to watch out for the symptoms of Parkinson’s to enable prompt diagnosis and timely intervention. “If you are above 60 and suddenly lose interest in daily activities, then get yourself checked before the condition worsens,” she asserted.

Look out for these symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

Symptoms of Parkinson’s start to appear when the dopamine levels have dropped 60 to 80 percent. Often, early signs of Parkinson’s disease go unrecognized. Many years before movement difficulties begin, the disease may cause some early symptoms like decreased ability to smell (anosmia); constipation; small, cramped handwriting; voice changes, and stooped posture. Later, the patient may experience motor problems including:

Tremor (trembling) in hands, arms, legs, jaw, or head

Limb stiffness

Slowness of movement

Problems with balance and tendency to fall

Other symptoms include: swallowing problem, urinary incontinence, dull facial expressions, changes in speech (muffled, low-volume speech), tendency to fall backward, reduced arm swinging when walking.

While the exact cause of Parkinson’s is unknown, scientists believe both genetic and environmental factors play role. Some experts also suggest that viruses can trigger it. The researchers are still trying to understand the exact cause of the disease.