Before we talk about the remedies of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), let’s understand the problem first. OCD is an anxiety disorder that makes people do something repetitively. It causes repeated unwanted thoughts or sensations (obsessions) or the urge to do something over and over again (compulsions). People with OCD may have symptoms of obsessions, compulsions, or both

OCD affects adults, adolescents, and children all over the world. While most people get diagnosed by about age 19, it can also strike people after age 35. The risk factors of OCD include genetics, brain structure and functioning, as well as environment. Some studies have linked childhood trauma and obsessive-compulsive symptoms. Usually, OCD is treated with medication, psychotherapy, or a combination of the two. Meanwhile, alternative medicines such as herbal remedies are gaining popularity in western countries for treatments for anxiety disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Here are some herds taht may help manage the OCD symptoms.

St. John’s Wort

Many in the west are using St. John’s Wort (Hypericum perforatum) for treating mood and anxiety disorders . Studies have shown that hypericum—the key chemical found in St. John’s Wort—appears to affect the serotonin system. Disruptions in the serotonin system apparently leads to the development of symptoms of OCD. Backed with this evidence, researchers have suggested that St. John’s Wort could be an alternative therapy for reducing OCD symptoms.

Milk Thistle

Milk thistle (also known as Silybum Marianum) is a flowering herb related to the daisy and ragweed family. People in Iran use this herb a herbal remedy. A study conducted in 2010 found that 600 mg of milk thistle extract was nearly as effective as 30 mg of fluoxetine (an antidepressant often prescribed for anxiety disorders) in managing OCD symptoms. Milk thistle contains silymarin, a flavonoid complex which apparently increases levels of the mood-related neurotransmitter serotonin.

Borage oil

Borage oil contains gamma-linolenic acid, an anti-inflammatory. In a study, researchers gave OCD patients a daily dose of 500mg of borage oil and found good improvement in symptoms. The patients also reported feeling less anxious.