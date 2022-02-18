Obstructive Sleep Apnea Can Be Fatal: 5 Things That You Should Know

Untreated OSA can have devastating consequences and hence requires prompt evaluation and treatment to lead a better quality of life.

What exactly is obstructive sleep apnea? Dr SACHIN D from Manipal Hospital shares a few things that everybody should know about this disease.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder that involves a decrease or complete halt in airflow despite an on-going effort to breathe. It occurs when the muscles relax during sleep, causing soft tissue in the back of the throat to collapse and block the upper airway, which leads to partial reductions and complete interruption in breathing that last for at least 10 seconds during sleep. This brings down oxygen level leading to awakening of brain causing a brief arousal from sleep that restores normal breathing. This pattern can occur cyclically multiple times in a night resulting in fragmented quality of sleep and often produces an excessive level of daytime sleepiness. Most people with OSA snore loudly and frequently, with periods of silence when airflow is reduced or blocked then they make choking, snorting or gasping sounds when their airway reopens. But many people are unaware of what exactly this disease is and some often confuse it with sleep apnea. Here are certain things that you need to know about OSA.

How common is this disease?

OSA is commonly seen in older males and obese people, although it can also affect women (especially post-menopausal) and children. Community based epidemiological studies from India have shown that the prevalence of OSA is 2.4 per cent to 5 per cent in males and 1 to 2 per cent in females. However, snoring is not accepted as a disease yet in by many people and hence about 80 per cent to 90 per cent of adults with OSA remain undiagnosed.

Not all snoring is OSA

But if patients have snoring associated with other symptoms like excessive daytime sleepiness (fatigue, poor concentration, decreased cognition, drowsiness while driving due to non-restorative sleep), choking/gasping during sleep, morning headaches etc. they need to get evaluated with a sleep medicine expert.

Risk of chronic ailments

Sleep fragmentation and long-standing fall in oxygen levels due to OSA can result in hypertension, coronary artery disease, cardiac arrhythmias, heart failure, stroke, diabetes, increased risk of motor vehicle crashes due to drowsy driving and thus is linked to early deaths.

Treatment and management of OSA

The golden treatment for significant OSA (which is confirmed by polysomnograpy) is PAP-positive airway pressure therapy to stabilise the airway from collapse and improves the oxygen during sleep thus restoring a good quality of sleep.

Here are a few other things that patients are advised to follow

Reduce weight

Exercise regularly

Avoid sleeping on your back

Quit alcohol and smoking

Avoiding sleeping pills at night

Follow good sleep hygiene.

(This article is authored by Dr Sachin D, Consultant - Pulmonology, Critical care and Sleep Medicine Specialist, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bangalore)