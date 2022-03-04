World Obesity Day 2022: Know The Ideal Way To Lose Weight

Everybody Needs to Act - Obesity is a global problem, and it affects us all. 800 million people are living with the disease, and millions more at risk.

Obesity is a chronic pandemic and a "silent killer" as this condition puts people at higher risk for serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, lung damage and heart disease. World Obesity Day is observed this year with the theme, "Everybody Needs to Act". Obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges facing the world today, affecting 800 million people with millions more at risk, it is a life altering disease increases the likelihood of comorbidities and doubles the risk of Covid-19 hospitalization, as people living with obesity lack support and face stigma at work, home and in the healthy system. To make change a reality, we need action at the local, regional and national level.

There are multiple factors that promote weight gain: environments, diets and lifestyles. More than 135 million individuals are affected by obesity in India. Prevalence of obesity in India is varying from rural to urban and state wise.

Overweight consequences and health risks

Obesity is a concern because of its implications for the heath of an individual as it increases the risk of many diseases and health conditions like coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancers, hypertension, stroke, liver and gallbladder disease, sleep apnoea and respiratory problems, osteoarthritis, gynaecological problems and a correctable factor in infertility. These conditions can cause or contribute to premature death and debilitating the quality of life.

Ideal way to lose weight is through balanced, healthy diet and exercise. But for those who are so obese and unable to achieve weight loss by above methods, they can choose bariatric surgery.

Apart from weight loss, bariatric surgery brings about a lot of improvement in the metabolic syndrome. Type 2 diabetes improves by 80 per cent, hypertension comes down by 70 per cent and cholesterol levels normalize. In females, weight loss after bariatric surgery improves fertility. There are also other significant improvements in the other associated comorbidities. For morbidly obese, bariatric surgery is safest.

Bariatric surgery has evolved over time with advanced technologies. Excellent trained surgeons along with excellent anesthesia and supportive services have improved the outcomes, safety with less than 1 per cent surgical risks. Many procedures are available today to suit every individual's requirement and safety. Patient quickly recovers from the surgery and has a significant improvement in quality and quantity of life.

When selecting the centre for bariatric surgery, consider a good experience of the surgeon, capable anesthesia team and supportive medical specialists. It should have a good nutrition team, physiotherapist and nursing team to take care of in the post-op period and follow up with regular obesity support group activities.

World Obesity Day

Observed on 4 March every year, World Obesity Day aims to create awareness about obesity and how it is harmful to human health, as well as to promote practical solutions to end the global obesity crisis.

This year's theme, "Everybody Needs to Act" focuses on improving the world's understanding, prevention and treatment of obesity.

"We know the roots of obesity run deep, and the only way we can make progress is by working together. That's why we're calling for action at the local, national, and global levels" - World Obesity Day (WOD).

The article is contributed by Dr. Kona Lakshmi Kumari, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, Minimal access GI Surgeon, Metabolic & Bariatric Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.