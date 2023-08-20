Weight Loss Medication ‘Wegovy’ Could Prevent Up To 1.5 Mn Heart Attacks And Strokes: US Study

Always discuss the risks and benefits of such weight loss therapies with your physician.

A weight loss medication approved by the FDA could benefit millions of U.S. adults who are overweight or obese and its use could prevent up to 1.5 million cardiovascular events in 10 years, a new study has projected.

Obesity is understood to be an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD), which if not managed properly, can lead to heart attacks or strokes. Hence, people who are overweight and obese are encouraged to lose 5 10 per cent of their body weight to reduce CVD risk. Obesity is a growing public health concern in the US affecting millions of people in the country. A weight loss medication called semaglutide, also known by the brand name Wegovy, has been approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of obesity.

Now, a new study has projected that the recommended dosage of semaglutide (2.4 mg dosage) can benefit 93 million U.S. adults who are overweight or obese. The authors from the University of California, Irvine also estimated that its use could result in 43 million fewer obese people, and prevent up to 1.5 million heart attacks, strokes, and other adverse cardiovascular events in 10 years.

The study results were reported in the journal Cardiovascular Drugs and Therapy. Lead researcher Prof. Nathan D. Wong had presented the study at the American College of Cardiology scientific sessions in March 2023.

TRENDING NOW

Semaglutide Medication For Obesity Treatment

The FDA allows use of 2.4 mg dosage of semaglutide for the treatment of obesity. In STEP 1 trial, the recommended dosage resulted in a significant reduction of body weight (15% average weight loss) as well as several cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure and lipids. The trial results were published in 2021 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Based on the analysis of the trial results, Wong and his team projected that 93 million U.S. adults who are overweight or obese could be given the recommended dosage of semaglutide and that treatment would reduce the number of people with obesity to less than 43 million in 10 years. Additionally, they projected that up to 1.5 million cardiovascular events could be potentially prevented in 10 years.

Wong is convinced that this weight control therapy can significantly reduce cardiovascular events beyond the diabetes population where it was originally studied.

You may like to read

Hence, he suggested that semaglutide or Wegovy be considered for patients who are obese or overweight with other risk factors where cardiovascular disease is their leading cause of disability and death."

Side Effects Of Weight Loss Medication

The experts cautioned that patients should always discuss the risks and benefits of such weight loss therapies with their physician, as drugs in this class may have side effects.

Also, they mentioned the importance of adhering to an appropriate dietary and physical activity regimen for weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction.

Semaglutide or Wegovy is a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP1-RA) injectable therapy. It is approved by the US FDA for chronic weight management in adults who are obese or overweight with at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. The medication is recommended for use along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.

RECOMMENDED STORIES