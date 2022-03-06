Obesity Linked To Metabolic Syndrome: An Epidemic You Can Avoid

Being obese or overweight can elevate your risk of several diseases including metabolic syndrome. But it is possible to reduce the risk by making the right choice.

Overweight, obesity, and inactivity are all connected to metabolic syndrome. Insulin resistance is linked to it as well. The food you eat is normally broken down into sugar by your digestive system. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that aids the absorption of sugar into cells and is used as fuel.

Metabolic syndrome is characterised by a group of symptoms that are common in obese or overweight people. According to the National Cholesterol Education Panel, metabolic syndrome is defined as having at least three of the following characteristics:

A waist circumference of more than 102 cm (40 in) for men and 88 cm (35 in) for women

High triglyceride levels in the blood (at least 150 mg/dL or 1.70 mmol per L)

Low levels of HDL cholesterol in the blood (less than 40 mg/dL (1.04 mmol/L) in men and less than 50 mg/dL (1.30 mmol/L) in women)

High blood sugar (at least 110 mg per dL) in the fasting state (6.10 mmol per L)

Hypertension (blood pressure readings of at least 130/85 mm Hg)

Obesity Increases The Risk Of Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is associated with obesity. Obesity is usually caused by an underlying disease of increased body fat accumulation. Obesity is characterised as having a BMI of more than normal. Obesity is a new epidemic that is impacting millions of people all around the world. Obesity in general, as well as central obesity (around the belly button), is linked to physiological changes that can lead to diseases like high blood pressure, heart disease, high blood cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes.

Fatty liver disease, gall bladder disease, osteoarthritis, and some malignancies are all linked to obesity. Obesity and a lack of exercise are major contributors to this dangerous condition, which puts you at risk for serious health issues.

It's imperative to get the test done and keep tabs on the cholesterol level, blood pressure, blood sugar, and triglycerides (blood fats). That's because even someone who is only marginally overweight but has excess fat around their belly, as well as mild high blood pressure and raised blood sugar, is at risk. Apart from obesity, insulin resistance is also very common in people with metabolic syndrome. This indicates that the body's insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels, is not being used appropriately.

How To Reduce The Risk Of Developing Metabolic Syndrome?

Here are three ways to prevent it at an early stage:

Losing weight

If you have a lot of fat around your waist, losing weight is crucial. To avoid metabolic syndrome, maintain a healthy weight and a normal waist size. Learn how to calculate your recommended calorie intake, the number of food calories you consume, and the number of energy calories you burn with various degrees of physical activity. To achieve your goals, combine good nutrition with regular exercise.

Eating healthy

Make sure your diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy to reduce your risk of acquiring metabolic syndrome's risk factors. It's no surprise that the new American dietary standards prescribe three servings of whole grains each day. Whole grains have been shown to reduce the incidence of heart disease and certain malignancies, and now metabolic syndrome can be added to the list.

Staying active

Every day, try to be active for at least 30 minutes. Regular exercise can help you lose weight and lower your blood pressure. Increasing the amount of time spent exercising to 60 minutes each day can help. If you're new to physical activity, consult your physician before beginning. Change your lifestyle to avoid metabolic syndrome by eating well, exercising regularly, quitting smoking, and losing weight. If these lifestyle changes aren't enough, talk to your doctor; you may need medication to treat and control risk factors like high blood pressure and high blood sugar.

(The article is contributed by Dr Mriganka Sekhar Sharma, Chief Consultant - General Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram)