Obesity Could Be Linked To Microorganisms Living In Your Gut: Foods For Healthy Gut Flora

Healthy gut flora may help in maintaining weight

A bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon explains how gut flora and body weight (obesity) and suggests best foods to maintain a healthy gut.

If you want to lose weight loss and maintain a healthy body weight, it is important that your gut bacteria are in good health. Dr Kedar Patil, Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Pune, says microorganisms in our body have a variety of effects on our health. According to him, the gut flora (microorganisms living in the gut) can have an impact on how fat is stored, how food is absorbed, and whether you feel hungry or satisfied.

The expert explains how gut health influences our weight and what foods we should eat to maintain a healthy gut flora. Read on -

How gut health relates to body weight?

Trillions of bacteria and other microorganisms live within and on the surface of the human body. They are referred to as the microbiome collectively, and the gut microbiome is made up of those that dwell there. In our guts, every one of us has a very particular distribution that is somewhat tailored to ourselves.

Over the last few decades, a clearer understanding of how gut microbiota functions have started to take shape. But there are still a lot of unanswered concerns, one of which is about the function of gut flora in maintaining weight. Although researchers have a good understanding of how food we consume affects the makeup of the microorganisms that dwell in the gut, research on how gut bacteria impact our eating patterns, appetites, and even our capacity to gain or lose weight has only begun.

Can improving gut flora help fight obesity?

From the moment we are born, our food and gut flora interactions, as well as the way we enter the world, may predispose us to obesity. According to studies, infants who are breastfed or born vaginally are less likely to develop obesity and diabetes than those who are formula-fed or delivered by caesarean section.

Many microbiome researchers believe their study will lead to the development of novel methods for the treatment and prevention of obesity. The fact that this is a new topic with far more questions than solutions is quickly brought up by researchers.

Suggest some foods one should eat to improve gut flora?

Numerous foods are beneficial for gut flora, including:

Whole grains: Unrefined grains are referred to as whole grains. They contain a lot of fibre which good gut bacteria like Bifidobacteria digest and may help with weight reduction.

Unrefined grains are referred to as whole grains. They contain a lot of fibre which good gut bacteria like Bifidobacteria digest and may help with weight reduction. Fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables provide a wide variety of fibre that are beneficial to gut flora. Eating a variety of plant-based foods helps increase the diversity of your gut flora, which is associated with a healthy weight.

Fruits and vegetables provide a wide variety of fibre that are beneficial to gut flora. Eating a variety of plant-based foods helps increase the diversity of your gut flora, which is associated with a healthy weight. Fermented Foods: Foods that have undergone fermentation include sauerkraut, yoghurt, kombucha, and kefir. They reduce the number of disease-causing bacteria in the intestines by including healthy bacteria like lactobacilli.

Foods that have undergone fermentation include sauerkraut, yoghurt, kombucha, and kefir. They reduce the number of disease-causing bacteria in the intestines by including healthy bacteria like lactobacilli. Probiotics: Although probiotics aren't always essential, they can restore good gut flora following an infection or antibiotic treatment and may even help with weight reduction.

Although probiotics aren't always essential, they can restore good gut flora following an infection or antibiotic treatment and may even help with weight reduction. Nuts and seeds : Nuts and seeds are rich in fibre and good fats, which encourage the development of gut flora.

: Nuts and seeds are rich in fibre and good fats, which encourage the development of gut flora. Foods high in polyphenols: These include red wine, green tea, and dark chocolate. Because the polyphenols in these foods cannot be digested by humans alone, they are broken down by good gut bacteria, which helps the good bacteria proliferate.

To conclude, high-fibre foods like the ones mentioned above can help support a healthy gut flora.