Obesity And Overweight: Know The Difference

Are you overweight or obese? Read on to find out. Also, get to know the factors that can contribute to weight gain.

Obesity and overweight are terms which are used interchangeably to define excessive accumulation of fat in the body. However, these two terminologies reflect on different stages of obesity. In this article, Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Saifee, Namaha, Apollo Spectra and Currae Specialty Hospitals, decodes them with their medical definitions.

Body Mass Index (BMI = weight in kg divided by height in meter square), which is the most widely used method to measure the extent of obesity, is a useful way to differentiate between overweight and obesity. Normal range of BMI for Indians/Asians is from 18.5 to 22.9 Kg/m2. BMI is not always accurate, especially in athletes who have more muscle mass as compared to body fat. Their BMI may be higher but it is not a reflection of fatness. Body composition analysis gives a better insight for measuring body fatness but is not freely available everywhere. Hence BMI is the most commonly used parameter all across the world.

The causes of weight gain are multi-factorial. 70 per cent of obesity can be attributed to genetics. Other factors that contribute to weight gain include, overconsumption of calories, erratic eating pattern, sedentary lifestyle, eating disorders, metabolic diseases, certain medications, medical ailments including thyroid issues or other hormonal imbalances. Food sensitivities and physical limitations that hampers mobility might also contribute to weight gain.

Let's understand the differences between the terms "overweight" and "obesity"

What Is Overweight?

Overweight is also known as a state of pre-obesity. Being overweight is defined as having a BMI between 25.0 and 29.9 kg/m2 for the western population. However, Asians with a BMI between 23 to 25 kg/m2 is classified as being overweight. This was revised by WHO in 2000 after reviewing studies that highlighted that due to a higher body fat percentage Asians are at a greater risk of developing obesity related diseases at a much lower BMI of 22-23 kg/m2. The risk of developing obesity related diseases and mortality is lower among overweight people as compared to those with obesity; however, it increases with an increase in BMI. It is easier to reverse pre-obesity by making healthy diet and lifestyle changes as at this stage the disease is mild. Hence, one must make an active effort to lose weight if the BMI increases beyond 23 kg/m2.

Obesity: What Is It?

WHO defines obesity as a condition of excessive fat accumulation to the extent that health and well-being are affected. For Asians/Indians, a BMI of 27.5 kg/m2 is considered obese. Obesity is further classified as grade I, grade II and grade III Obesity when the BMI is between 27.5 to 32.4 Kg/m2, 32.5 to 37.4 Kg/m2 and >37.5 Kg/m2 respectively. Grade III obesity is referred to as "morbid obesity or clinically severe obesity".

A person with obesity is more prone to certain medical issues. Numerous studies have demonstrated that when BMI rises, there is an increased risk of developing several health conditions. These include type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, increased risk of heart disease, high cholesterol levels, obstructive sleep apnea, PCOD, infertility, gout, knee joint issues, back pain, certain kind of cancers, psycho-social issues and depression etc. Obesity can also lead to premature death.

Conclusion

The risk of being overweight and obese is increased by unhealthy lifestyle choices like not getting enough exercise, erratic eating pattern, consuming foods and drinks that are rich in calories but poor in nutrients, faulty sleeping pattern and stress.

Like any other chronic disease, making permanent healthy lifestyle changes is necessary for this multi-factorial disease. Some of the recommendations to improve diet and lifestyle are:

Eat mindfully by focusing on the quality along with quantity. Include more fibrous & protein rich foods and less processed foods rich in saturated fats like bakery foods, fried foods, cakes & sweets. While eating, avoid multi-tasking and don't be in a hurry to finish your meal. Avoid very large portion sizes and junk food. Avoid sugary and aerated drinks. Alcohol intake must also be avoided.

Exercise or engage in moderate physical activity daily for minimum 40-45 minutes. In addition, increase non-specific physical activity like increasing daily step count, using stairs instead of elevator, using public transport, etc.

Maintain good sleep hygiene. Sleep and wake-up as per your biological clock.

Keep stress at bay. Engage in me-time/ hobbies/ meditation to de-stress.

If the weight is increasing despite all efforts, one must see a specialized weight loss expert to get advice regarding further treatment options.