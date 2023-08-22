Morbid Obesity: What Are The Things To Check Before Bariatric Surgery?

Bariatric surgery can transform the lives of people grappling with morbid obesity, but it requires thoughtful consideration and preparation.

Bariatric surgery offers a transformative path for individuals struggling with morbid obesity, promising significant weight reduction and improved well-being with remission from type 2 diabetes, hypertension, OSA and many other obesity related diseases. However, choosing this option requires careful contemplation and thorough assessment. Several crucial considerations are essential to ensure a successful outcome and an elevated quality of life.

Dr. Satish Pattanshetty, Consultant - General Surgery and Bariatric Surgery, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, has listed a few things that need to be considered before bariatric surgery. This include:

A comprehensive medical evaluation

The first step before bariatric surgery is a comprehensive medical evaluation. Prospective candidates should consult a skilled bariatric surgeon to assess their medical history, current health status, and any underlying medical issues that might affect the surgery's effectiveness. Generally, eligibility requirements include a body mass index (BMI) over 35 or a BMI over 30 with obesity-related health issues like diabetes or hypertension. This assessment helps determine if the benefits of surgery outweigh the potential risks.

Bariatric surgery also has psychological implications beyond physical transformation. Candidates must undergo a psychological evaluation to identify emotional factors that could influence eating patterns and lifestyle. This evaluation ensures that individuals are mentally prepared for the challenges that come with significant weight loss after Bariatric surgery.

Surgical options

Candidates need to understand the various surgical options available. Different bariatric surgery options exist, such as gastric bypass, gastric sleeve and intra gastric balloon. Researching and discussing these options with a surgeon enables individuals to make an informed decision based on their health goals, medical history, and lifestyle.

Lifestyle changes

Bariatric surgery requires commitment to enduring lifestyle changes. It's not a quick fix; it's a tool that demands a healthier diet, regular exercise, and lifelong adjustments to eating habits. While surgery surely aids weight loss, its success depends on the determination to maintain these positive changes.

Risks of bariatric surgery

As with any surgical procedure, bariatric surgery carries inherent risks and potential complications. Candidates must fully understand these risks, which include infections, bleeding, blood clots, and reactions to anesthesia. Open communication with the surgeon helps individuals grasp these risks and make an informed choice.

Post-surgery care

Post-surgery care is a crucial aspect of the bariatric journey. Candidates should inquire about the level of support provided by the medical team after surgery. Regular follow-up appointments, nutritional guidance, and access to support groups contribute significantly to the surgery's success and the patient's well-being.

Realistic expectations are essential for a positive bariatric surgery experience. While substantial weight loss is possible, candidates should be prepared for the process not to unfold as quickly as hoped. Loose skin, changes in body composition, and shifts in self-perception are aspects to anticipate and address with a positive outlook.

Take away

Bariatric surgery has the potential to transform the lives of those grappling with obesity, but it requires thoughtful consideration and preparation. Candidates need to undergo comprehensive medical and psychological evaluations, learn about surgical options, commit to lasting lifestyle changes, and be aware of potential risks. With the right mindset and careful planning, bariatric surgery can serve as a catalyst for a healthier and more fulfilling life. While the journey requires dedication, the rewards in terms of improved health and quality of life can be immeasurable.

